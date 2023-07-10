Capcom is Discussing Remakes of Non-Numbered Resident Evil Games - News

/ 602 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Capcom in a recent general shareholder Q&A when asked about the publisher's plans to continue "high-end visual remakes of only the main numbered entries in the Resident Evil series" revealed it was "carrying out discussions regarding the future expansion of this series so it can be enjoyed by a wide audience."

Capcom in recent years has remade Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 4. All three games have been well received by critics and fans.

Fans have been asking for a remake of Resident Evil Code: Veronica, which first released for the Sega Dreamcast in 2000, while it would later release for the PlayStation 2 in 2001, GameCube in 2003, and for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in 2011.

Resident Evil is Capcom's best-selling video game franchise with over 142 million units sold.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles