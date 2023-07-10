Capcom is Discussing Remakes of Non-Numbered Resident Evil Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 602 Views
Capcom in a recent general shareholder Q&A when asked about the publisher's plans to continue "high-end visual remakes of only the main numbered entries in the Resident Evil series" revealed it was "carrying out discussions regarding the future expansion of this series so it can be enjoyed by a wide audience."
Capcom in recent years has remade Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 4. All three games have been well received by critics and fans.
Fans have been asking for a remake of Resident Evil Code: Veronica, which first released for the Sega Dreamcast in 2000, while it would later release for the PlayStation 2 in 2001, GameCube in 2003, and for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in 2011.
Resident Evil is Capcom's best-selling video game franchise with over 142 million units sold.
Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.
Soooo just say Veronica. Unless they think they need to remake the Revelation games, but those still look and play well.
Veronica is should be their only option. Revelations seems too fresh still.
I mean, I wouldn't mind remakes of Outbreak Files 1 and 2 also.
I would really love those as well but I just cant see Capcom investing more into implementing the online features. Recent Resident Evil games with online multiplayer features hasn't seen much success unfortunately. Outbreak Files 1 & 2 were 1 gen ahead of the time. But I hope I'm dead wrong because I love playing coop RE games.
Cool, cool. But what about Dino Crisis?!?!
Code veronica should be the only other game they should consider remaking, and only if they will put some effort on it unlike the RE 3 remake. Mayyyybe the light gun shooters too.
Even though RE5 is nearly 15 years old it still seems weird that game may receive a remake soon.
So that's Code Veronica, arguably Zero, the Revelations duo, and the Outbreak duo?
I personally felt that RE4 should never get remade, but that seems to have actually worked out well. And even stuff like Revelations is over a decade old by now.
They could do light gun of non numbered resident evil on switch motion control or PlayStation vr 2, that's a possibility as well, cheap and easy remastered of the Wii and PlayStation 3 games