The Super Mario Bros. Movie Headed to Streaming Service Peacock in August

The Super Mario Bros Movie with its over $1.35 billion in revenue at the box office makes it the second highest grossing animated movie of all time, only behind Frozen II.

The Mario movie is now set to be released on the streaming service Peacock on August 3. It will have bonus features including interviews with the cast, a lyrical video for Bowser's song Peaches, and a Super Mario Bros Movie Field Guide.

The Super Mario Bros Movie is also the highest-grossing movie of all time in Mexico having recently surpassed the previous record holder Spider-Man: No Way Home.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

