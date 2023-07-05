Top-Down Shooter Killsquad Launches July 20 for PS5 and PS4 - News

Developer Novarama Technology announced the four-player cooperative top-down shooter, Killsquad, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on July 20 for $29.99 / €29.99.

The game first released for PC via Steam in Early Access in July 2019 and had its full release in October 2021.

View the PlayStation gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Form up with three friends to slay hordes of aliens and challenging bosses in the four-player cooperative top-down shooter Killsquad that has been enjoyed by more than 350,000 players on PC. Mixing the action of a hack n’ slash brawler with the intensity of a twin-stick looter shooter, Killsquad metes out fast-paced science-fiction combat that Meristation called “one of the most frenetic and deeply polished action games that we have tried this year.”

In Killsquad, play as one of five space-roving bounty hunters as you pursue loot and glory on alien planets teeming with vicious and mythical enemies. Experiment with diverse builds by combining firearms, melee weapons, armor, and unlockable skill trees to take on levels filled with alien fodder and fierce boss battles with friends. It takes quick thinking and quicker hands to survive Killsquad‘s bounties.

Key Features:

Top-down combat with a huge number of melee and ranged weapons to experiment with.

Online or couch cooperative bounty hunting contracts. Jump in mid-mission to support the squad or out-score them.

Customizable character builds using weapons, gear, and unlockable skill trees. Survive to claim the bounty and show off!

Hordes of enemies waiting to greet you and your expendable crew properly.

Glory to the victors. Loot to the survivors.

