Diablo IV Season 1 to be Revealed on July 6 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Blizzard announced it will reveal Season 1 of Diablo IV on Thursday, July 6 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm UK during a Diablo Developer Update live stream on Twitch.

The live stream will start with the unveiling of a new Class coming to Diablo Immortal in mid-July by senior narrative designer Ryan Quinn and lead user experience designer Chris Liao.

Afterwards the team, associate game director Joseph Piepiora and lead game producer Timothy Ismay, will be unveil the first Season of Diablo IV, along with incoming quality-of-life updates.

Players will have the opportunity to ask the developers questions during a live Q&A session at the end of the live stream.

Once the live stream ends, Blizzard will release an article containing video on demand of the live stream, as well as two other articles that will extrapolate on the topics introduced during Diablo Immortal and Diablo IV segments.

Diablo IV is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

