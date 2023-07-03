By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon Headed West in 2024 for Switch and PS4

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 261 Views

Aniplex and TYPE-MOON announced at anime Expo 2023 announced Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in the West in 2024.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan in August 2021 and has shipped over 300,000 units.

