Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon Headed West in 2024 for Switch and PS4

posted 3 hours ago

Aniplex and TYPE-MOON announced at anime Expo 2023 announced Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in the West in 2024.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan in August 2021 and has shipped over 300,000 units.

Tsukihime: A piece of blue glass moon localization officially announced at the end of the Fate/Grand Order 6th Anniversary panel at Anime Expo.



Coming 2024 to PS4 and Switch.



The livestream cut off before they showed it but an attendant took a picture of its announcement. pic.twitter.com/Rq4cVvngqd — HDKirin (@HD_Kirin) July 3, 2023

