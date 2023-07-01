Touhou: New World Arrives September 12 for PS5 and PS4 - News

Publisher XSEED Games announced Touhou: New World will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on September 12. It will first launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on July 12.

Read details on the game below:

Developed by Ankake Spa, creators of 2016’s Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity, Touhou: New World is the studio’s next exciting fan-made entry in the ever-evolving Touhou Project universe.

Touhou: New World returns players to Gensokyo, a supernatural world that both humans and the spirits known as youkai call home. While far from idyllic, life for residents is relatively uneventful; that is until the mystical barrier protecting it is breached by an outsider harboring an obsession with the supernatural realm, bringing chaos to both Gensokyo and the world beyond. It’s up to shrine maiden Reimu and her magician friend Marisa to uncover the true source of the chaos and restore peace to both worlds, dodging magical bullet barrages and battling a menagerie of mystical creatures along the way!

Shrine Maiden Skills and Magician Moves

Enemies may unleash fountains of projectiles, but they can be countered by inflicting heavy damage with spell cards, dealing powerful blows with exorcism sticks, and slowing attacks with well-timed guards.

Get to Know Gensokyo

Help friendly Gensokyo residents by finding lost souls, investigating strange areas, and engaging in mock battles. Players will be rewarded handsomely, and they might learn a tip or two to aid them in their quest.

Customizable Action

Reimu and Marisa can be customized to suit nearly any playstyle. Their skills can be leveled up through use in battle, upgrading essential stats like health and attack power to help them overcome the odds.

Don’t Forget to Accessorize

Every weapon, piece of armor, and accessory found has randomized stats, so mix and match to make the most of them or reforge equipment to get the perfect combination.

