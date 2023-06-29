Thirsty Suitor Arrives November 2 for All Major Platforms and Game Pass - News

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Outerloop Games announced Thirsty Suitors will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on November 2.

Battle your exes. Disappoint your parents. Find yourself.

From Outerloop Games comes Thirsty Suitors—a game about culture, relationships, family pressures, and expressing oneself.

Can Jala handle her demanding parents, reconcile with her exes, and mend broken friendships in time for her sister’s wedding? Will she be ready for the impending visit of Nani, the family’s terrifying and judgmental matriarch?

Through the game’s story, Jala will confront her exes in cinematic, turn-based battle sequences.

Combat

Turn-based, over-the-top combat with upgrades, special abilities, and a unique mood system that lets you take advantage of vulnerabilities. Take the fight to skate punks, random suitors, and ultimately, your exes.

Skateboarding

Skate, grind, and wall-run across Timber Hills with intricate movesets, combos, and challenges. Unravel the mysteries of Bearfoot Park while battling skate punks and their leader, Soundie the Bear.

Cooking

Try to impress your mom and repair your relationship with action-packed cooking segments, while exploring a rich menu of delicious South Asian inspired dishes.

