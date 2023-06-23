Phil Spencer Under Oath Promises to Keep Call of Duty on PlayStation as Long as Sony Allows It - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,420 Views
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer during the FTC vs Microsoft hearing today swore under oath to Judge Jaqueline Scott Corley that Microsoft will keep releasing Call of Duty on PlayStation consoles. He clarified this is as long as Sony allows Call of Duty to remain on PlayStation.
"I think as we've seen even in preparation for this that gamers are an active and vocal group," said Spencer. "Us pulling Call of Duty from PlayStation in my view would create irreparable harm for the Xbox brand."
Judge Corley reminded Spencer was under oath and Spencer said, "I would raise my hand, I would do whatever it takes. We have no plan. I'm making a commitment standing here that we will not pull Call of Duty, it is my testimony, from PlayStation.
"As you said, Sony obviously has to allow us to ship the game on their platform. But absent any of that, my commitment is, and my testimony is that we will continue to ship future versions of Call of Duty on Sony's PlayStation 5."
Spencer also mentioned Microsoft would not released a degraded version of Call of Duty on the PlayStation, which is an argument Sony has made before.
"[Releasing a] high-quality game for Xbox and building somehow a lower-quality game" on PlayStation would not only hurt the reputation of Xbox, but also financially, said Spencer. This is due to how much more popular PlayStation is.
Damn, the Judge put the nail in the FTC's coffin herself lol
I believe she was getting bored to tears with the FTC questions and decided to go ahead and get this over quick. Hey Phil under oath, are you going to ship a PS version of COD. Phil, hell yeah!!! Ok everyone I believe we are good to go, see you later.
Jim Ryan knows Microsoft won't keep CoD from PS, Phil Spencer knows it, and now the FTC knows it. Wrap it up and call it a day.
My favorite part of the whole thing was when Spencer had to actually explain how M&A work to the lawyer.
Would love to see what he would consider as Sony not allowing =p
Not sure why that would be hard to understand. A direct statement from Sony saying no or Sony not providing dev units to ABK devs so they can develop the game for the PS system. The thing is, at this point in time and probably never, PS make up a huge chunk of COD money, I highly doubt MS believe that they could get 5% of the PS customer base to come to the Xbox by keeping COD only on Xbox. Instead MS want COD to be an even bigger money maker because those sells drive development for the entire gaming division for MS.
Call Of what? Btw, are we supposed to say thank you? Who cares anyway? I though call of money was old fashioned years ago.
Call of Duty is a smoke screen and everyone needs to wake up. Will Diablo V be on the play station? I can't believe that people are OK with a Microsoft, which is 25x the size of Sony, buying up the gaming market.
The fact that Starfield is not on PlayStation, where it would arguably made the most money, should be a big FAT clue to what Microsoft is trying to do. Starfield will make the least money of any Bugthesda game ever released. Zero Playstation purchases, and if you take out the game pass subs, you are left with Xbox (1/2 the size of playstation), and PC buyers that do not have game pass. It will lose 2/3's of it's sales easily. Why would Microsoft do this? Because they can set money on fire if need be to win this market over.
It is a text book case for the FTC. A company with a market cap of 2.51 TRILLION is trying to push out its competitor which has a market cap of 122 Billion.
I am completely fine with exclusives, built from the ground up or small studio purchases that make a few or less games every few years. But buying up publishers, that have put out multiplatorm games for decades and then taking them exclusive? I do not care if that is Sony or Microsoft that is doing that, they should be blocked from doing that.
Microsoft should spend that 69 billion on making great games from the ground up. Or how about fixing Windows 11, the QVC dumpster fire of Windows.
Starfield will make more money on PC than any console, just like most if not all Bethesda games.
1) Bethesda's biggest audience is on PC. Always has, always will and that's where Starfield will thrive for literal decades.
2) Starfield will push insane console sales. That's the point of major AAA exclusives (check Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and God of War: Ragnarök if you want a refresher)
3) The Xbox team and Windows team are not the same division. This is like asking Sony Music to make a better Venom movie than Sony Pictures.
Also, "it is a text book case for the FTC. A company with a market cap of 2.51 TRILLION is trying to push out its competitor which has a market cap of 122 Billion." this......is why no one should take your comment seriously. PlayStation is a substantially larger brand than Xbox by a mile. That's all that matters here. Sony was buying up third-party exclusivity to push Xbox out of the business. Xbox retaliated. Do I like the way they retaliated? Absolutely not.
Unfortunately, business practices in the gaming industry are not decided by you or me.
We will save this. Xbox sell tons of consoles? Needed a laugh.
Starfield will push insane console sales. That's the point of a system seller studio lol
Plus, 20+ million in 2 years isn't a slouch. I don't play on console, but that's already outselling the GameCube lol. The idiotic narrative that Xbox doesn't sell consoles is laughable and needs to die. Especially when it's tracking by millions ahead of the 360.
"The idiotic narrative that Xbox doesn't sell consoles is laughable and needs to die"
??? You stated Starfield will push console sales. Seems deep down you are very disingenuous. If you truly believed that, why mention sales at all?
Because......it does push console sales??? Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pushed Switch sales despite the console being 6 years old by that point, didn't it? God of War: Ragnarök pushed insane PS5 sales even though the PS5 was 2 years old by that point, didn't it and Spider-Man 2 will do the same in October? I don't understand how this is a difficult concept to grasp lol.
Xbox Series consoles for the most part has been pushing sales through the deal of GP. A few decent size first party exclusives, but nowhere near the size of Starfield. Therefore, Starfield will push console sales substantially more than any other Xbox exclusive up to this point.
Will it suddenly push Xbox past PS5? Of course not. That's going to take years of consistency. But, Starfield will be the first must-have title for Xbox in a LONG time.
Of course it will. Starfield is the biggest system seller Xbox has had since the 360 days.
Well it was not MS that made a big deal out of COD it was the FTC. Actually it was also Sony that concentrated on COD instead of any of ABK other properties so if Diablo doesn't come to PS, well Sony had amble opportunity to net that 10 year deal but decided to go the block route.
So let me ask this question, how many studios do Sony own that they built themselves compared to the studios they bought.
Why would MS put Starfield on PS when Sony was actively trying to secure Starfield exclusive to their own platform. Its like people just ignore Sony actions and believe its all good while MS response was to take that player totally out of the equation. Did you forget that Sony secured 2 games from Bethesda to keep off of Xbox and was trying to get the next big IP from them as well. Every action has a reaction, in this case, Sony actions with securing 3rd party exclusives slapped MS in the face letting them know they needed to get more serious or Sony will force them to leave the market.
Sony does not secure 3rd party exclusive just for the fun of it, they are actively trying to force MS in a corner even though MS is a Trillion dollar company. So what happens when you slap the bear, you get the claws.
Also your last statement has some issues, did you say the same when Sony bought Bungie, Insomniac, Bluepoint or any other developer. It just seems like people who support Sony turn a blind eye that Sony has continued to purchase studios to secure that talent and IP. There is no such thing as building from the ground up in todays market. It take way to long to create a brand new studio, ramp that studio up with talent then get them to release a game that does not take over 5 to 6 years and hope it is a success. What you want and how business works is 2 very different situations.