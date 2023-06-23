Phil Spencer Under Oath Promises to Keep Call of Duty on PlayStation as Long as Sony Allows It - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer during the FTC vs Microsoft hearing today swore under oath to Judge Jaqueline Scott Corley that Microsoft will keep releasing Call of Duty on PlayStation consoles. He clarified this is as long as Sony allows Call of Duty to remain on PlayStation.

"I think as we've seen even in preparation for this that gamers are an active and vocal group," said Spencer. "Us pulling Call of Duty from PlayStation in my view would create irreparable harm for the Xbox brand."

Judge Corley reminded Spencer was under oath and Spencer said, "I would raise my hand, I would do whatever it takes. We have no plan. I'm making a commitment standing here that we will not pull Call of Duty, it is my testimony, from PlayStation.

"As you said, Sony obviously has to allow us to ship the game on their platform. But absent any of that, my commitment is, and my testimony is that we will continue to ship future versions of Call of Duty on Sony's PlayStation 5."

Spencer also mentioned Microsoft would not released a degraded version of Call of Duty on the PlayStation, which is an argument Sony has made before.

"[Releasing a] high-quality game for Xbox and building somehow a lower-quality game" on PlayStation would not only hurt the reputation of Xbox, but also financially, said Spencer. This is due to how much more popular PlayStation is.

