Phil Spencer Under Oath Promises to Keep Call of Duty on PlayStation as Long as Sony Allows It

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,420 Views

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer during the FTC vs Microsoft hearing today swore under oath to Judge Jaqueline Scott Corley that Microsoft will keep releasing Call of Duty on PlayStation consoles. He clarified this is as long as Sony allows Call of Duty to remain on PlayStation.

"I think as we've seen even in preparation for this that gamers are an active and vocal group," said Spencer. "Us pulling Call of Duty from PlayStation in my view would create irreparable harm for the Xbox brand."

Judge Corley reminded Spencer was under oath and Spencer said, "I would raise my hand, I would do whatever it takes. We have no plan. I'm making a commitment standing here that we will not pull Call of Duty, it is my testimony, from PlayStation.

"As you said, Sony obviously has to allow us to ship the game on their platform. But absent any of that, my commitment is, and my testimony is that we will continue to ship future versions of Call of Duty on Sony's PlayStation 5."

Spencer also mentioned Microsoft would not released a degraded version of Call of Duty on the PlayStation, which is an argument Sony has made before.

"[Releasing a] high-quality game for Xbox and building somehow a lower-quality game" on PlayStation would not only hurt the reputation of Xbox, but also financially, said Spencer. This is due to how much more popular PlayStation is.

Libara (6 hours ago)

Time to see how many people don't understand what "under oath" means.

gtotheunit91 (6 hours ago)

Damn, the Judge put the nail in the FTC's coffin herself lol

Machiavellian gtotheunit91 (1 hour ago)

I believe she was getting bored to tears with the FTC questions and decided to go ahead and get this over quick. Hey Phil under oath, are you going to ship a PS version of COD. Phil, hell yeah!!! Ok everyone I believe we are good to go, see you later.

Ljink96 (6 hours ago)

Jim Ryan knows Microsoft won't keep CoD from PS, Phil Spencer knows it, and now the FTC knows it. Wrap it up and call it a day.

LudicrousSpeed (1 hour ago)

My favorite part of the whole thing was when Spencer had to actually explain how M&A work to the lawyer.

Ayla (6 hours ago)

Now It's your turn to fuck Sony Phil. One publisher at a time.

DonFerrari (6 hours ago)

  • -4
Machiavellian DonFerrari (1 hour ago)

Not sure why that would be hard to understand. A direct statement from Sony saying no or Sony not providing dev units to ABK devs so they can develop the game for the PS system. The thing is, at this point in time and probably never, PS make up a huge chunk of COD money, I highly doubt MS believe that they could get 5% of the PS customer base to come to the Xbox by keeping COD only on Xbox. Instead MS want COD to be an even bigger money maker because those sells drive development for the entire gaming division for MS.

  • +1
Kanemaru (6 hours ago)

Call Of what? Btw, are we supposed to say thank you? Who cares anyway? I though call of money was old fashioned years ago.

Odd-Sherbert (6 hours ago)
