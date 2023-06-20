The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Tops the UK Retail Charts Again, F1 23 Debuts - Sales

/ 465 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has retaken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending June 17, 2023. This is despite week-on-week sales dropping 19 percent.

F1 23 has debuted in second place, while Diablo IV in its second week dropped from first to third place with sales down 69 percent.

God of War: Ragnarök shot up from seventh to fourth place as sales climbed 38 percent. Hogwarts Legacy dropped two spots to fifth place and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is up four spots to sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom F1 23 - NEW Diablo IV God of War: Ragnarök Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 23 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Street Fighter 6

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles