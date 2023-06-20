Xbox Game Pass Adds Need for Speed Unbound, Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town, and More - News

Microsoft has announced seven more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Need for Speed Unbound, The Bookwalker, Bramble: The Mountain King, F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch, Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town, Arcade Paradise, and Sword and Fairy: Together Forever.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Coming Soon

Need for Speed Unbound (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – June 22

Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play members can start their race to the top as Need for Speed Unbound joins The Play List on June 22. Tear up the streets with friends and experience new ways to compare and compete with the squad in Lakeshore Online. Duck the cops to earn your way to dope new upgrades, and smash new events and Daily Challenges for the chance to gain XP, Bank, and a new Mercedes-Maybach S 680 (2021).

The Bookwalker (Console and PC) – June 22

Available on day one with Game Pass: The Bookwalker is a narrative adventure in which you play as Etienne Quist, a writer-turned-thief with the ability to dive into books. Use your powers to journey between reality and book worlds, and steal legendary items like Thor’s Hammer and Excalibur to restore your ability to write.

Bramble: The Mountain King (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 27

Bramble: The Mountain King is a grim adventure set in a world inspired by dark, Nordic fables. Explore the beautiful yet dangerous and twisted land of Bramble in your endeavor to rescue your sister. Traverse a wondrous landscape and survive deadly encounters with Bramble’s many hideous creatures.

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – June 27

The tough rabbit is making his way to Xbox Game Pass. Enjoy a seamless adventure, a combat experience that has been well received by players, and dive into the Dieselpunk world of F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch. Stay fluffy and stay furious!

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Console and PC) – June 29

Your farming life begins in Mineral Town, a charming village surrounded by nature. You’ve returned after many years to restore your late grandfather’s farm to its former glory. Care for crops, livestock, and more as your very own story of seasons unfold.

Arcade Paradise (Console and PC) – July 3

Welcome to Arcade Paradise, the 90’s-fuelled retro arcade adventure. Rather than washing rags for a living, you decide to turn the family laundromat into the ultimate arcade. Play, profit, and purchase new arcade machines, with over 35 to choose from, to build your very own Arcade Paradise!

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever (Console and PC) – July 5

Enter a realm that blends ancient mythology with traditional Asian aesthetics in Sword and Fairy: Together Forever! Weaving its tale between the three clans of Human, Deity, and Demon, it puts you in command of a memorable party of characters, each with unique personalities, motives, skills, strengths, and weaknesses.

DLC / Game Updates

Fallout 76: Once in a Blue Moon – Available today

The Blue Moon rises over the hills of Appalachia, bringing forth new Cryptids threatening the Blue Ridge Caravan Company. Defend their Brahmin herds and trade routes from crazed Cultists and creatures in two new Public Events and side quests, plus face enemies infected with a deadly new Daily Ops mutation.

Halo Infinite – Season 4: Infection – Available today

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer update, Season 4: Infection, is available today! Offering players exciting content including new maps, equipment items, Battle Pass, and an arsenal of new, unique customization items. This Season also marks the introduction of Halo Infinite’s Career Rank system, enhanced weapon model customization as well as the return of the iconic Infection game mode.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom – Available today

Xbox Game Pass members save 10% off! Explore the Telvanni Peninsula and realm of Apocrypha in The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, available today on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Master the eldritch powers of the Arcanist class and help Hermaeus Mora defend a secret that threatens reality itself in the latest standalone Elder Scrolls adventure. Read Four Tentacular Reasons Why New Players Will Love The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom Chapter at Xbox Wire.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

DC Universe 90-Day Free Trial – Available today

Access 27,000+ DC comics and graphic novels with new releases added weekly. Includes member-exclusive benefits. Auto-renewal and terms apply. Not intended for children. Available for U.S. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members only.

Hi-Fi Rush: Teamplay Costume Pack – Available now

Unlock additional cosmetics for Chai and the crew, inspired by the looks of their fellow teammates! The Teamplay Costume Pack features six cosmetic outfits – one for each character – in the style of one of their allies, including an 808-themed outfit set for Chai. Your unlocked cosmetics can be accessed via the Hideout in-game. Hi-Fi Rush base game is required to access the Teamplay Costume Pack.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Dragon Slayer Mount – Available now

Strike fear into the hearts of Tamriel’s most-dangerous predators with the Ancient Dragon Hunter Horse Mount.

Battlefield 2042: New Dawn Field Kit – Available now

This month EA Play members can secure the Battlefield 2042: New Dawn Field Kit containing the Cap’em Weapon Charm and the Russian Engineering SVK Marksman Rifle Weapon Skin. Available now through July 18, 2023.

Xbox Game Pass Quests

Earn Microsoft Rewards points just by playing the games you love to play. There are daily, weekly, and monthly Quests for Game Pass Ultimate and Console players. You can find Quests in the Game Pass section on your Console or on the Xbox Game Pass mobile app. Play games, turn in your Quests, and use your points to get cool stuff like Xbox gift cards and more.

Earn an Achievement in a Game Pass game (Daily Quest – 50 points)

(Daily Quest – 50 points) 7 Days to Die (Runs for one week starting today – Kill 2 Zombies – 250 Points – Ultimate only)

(Runs for one week starting today – Kill 2 Zombies – 250 Points – Ultimate only) The Outer Worlds (Runs for one week starting today – Play)

(Runs for one week starting today – Play) Quest Completionist (Monthly – Complete 22 Daily and 12 Weekly Quests – 500 Points)

Leaving June 30

The following games are leaving soon, which makes this a perfect time to jump back in before they go. Remember you can use your membership discount to save up to 20% to keep the good times going.

DJMax Respect V (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Empire of Sin (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Matchpoint – Tennis Championships (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Olija (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Omori (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Road 96 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

