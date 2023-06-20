Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster Launches in September for Switch - News

Publisher Bandai Namco announced Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan and Asia on September 14, and worldwide a day later on September 15.

Players will have the opportunity to discover or rediscover the emotional journeys of the Baten Kaitos series, which features distinct card-based RPG systems that allow for split-second decisions—edging participants closer to victory. Players will take the role of a Guardian Spirit and guide each game’s protagonist and their companions through their journey.

Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean tells the story of Kalas who, while seeking revenge for the death of his brother and grandfather, meets Xelha as both embark on a journey to defeat the Alfard Empire.

Baten Kaitos Origins takes place 20 years before the events of the first game. The story involves Sagi, a spiriter who has a connection with Guardian Spirits and is part of the Dark Service—an elite unit of the Alfard Empire. Sagi sets on a journey to clear his name after being framed, and to unveil the empire’s secrets.

Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster introduces new features such as encounters-off, auto-battle, skip cutscenes, and auto-save to make this remaster even more accessible to new players. Overall, the game and battle speed can be increased up to 300 percent. In order to slay your enemies even faster, you can now use “Instant KO” and win the battle in a single attack; in times when rest is needed, enable the function “No Encounter” to avoid battles on your way. Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster also comes with other several system settings to support game progression!

