Diablo IV Debuts in 1st Place on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

by, posted 7 hours ago

Diablo IV has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 11, 2023.

Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to second place, while The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fell to third place. NBA 2K23 is up one spot to fourth place, Red Dead Redemption 2 is up two spots to fifth place, and Hogwarts Legacy dropped two spots to sixth place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is down from sixth to seventh place and Street Fighter 6 in its second week fell from first to eighth place. Halo: The Master Chief Collection is in ninth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Diablo IV - NEW Grand Theft Auto V The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom NBA 2K23 Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Street Fighter 6 Halo: The Master Chief Collection Assassin's Creed Valhalla

