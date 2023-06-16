Phil Spencer on Halo's Absence at Xbox Showcase: We Have a Lot More Games Now - News

Halo Infinite and the Halo franchise was absent from the Xbox Games Showcase & Starfield Direct last weekend even though 343 Industries is set to launch Season 4 for the game next week.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with The Guardian explained the reason for the lack of Halo at the showcase is due to Xbox having over 20 first-party studios and more games than before.

"I wouldn't say Halo is of lesser importance, but we have over 20 studios now," said Spencer.

"I'll go back to the years where I had basically four games – Fable, Forza, Halo, Gears, the four horseman of the apocalypse. We have a lot more games now."

Microsoft at the Xbox Games Showcase & Starfield Direct showcased 27 games with multiple first-party games. This included Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, Fable, Avowed, Clockwork Revolution, South of Midnight, and many more.

