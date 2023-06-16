Phil Spencer on Halo's Absence at Xbox Showcase: We Have a Lot More Games Now - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 398 Views
Halo Infinite and the Halo franchise was absent from the Xbox Games Showcase & Starfield Direct last weekend even though 343 Industries is set to launch Season 4 for the game next week.
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with The Guardian explained the reason for the lack of Halo at the showcase is due to Xbox having over 20 first-party studios and more games than before.
"I wouldn't say Halo is of lesser importance, but we have over 20 studios now," said Spencer.
"I'll go back to the years where I had basically four games – Fable, Forza, Halo, Gears, the four horseman of the apocalypse. We have a lot more games now."
Microsoft at the Xbox Games Showcase & Starfield Direct showcased 27 games with multiple first-party games. This included Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, Fable, Avowed, Clockwork Revolution, South of Midnight, and many more.
I disagree that Halo cannot still be a big hit. If anything all it needs is a jump start. There still is a huge player base that still enjoy the series, all it needs is for the current team to really bring out the wow in the game. Give the kids the pretty graphics, give the old school that open playground to mess around in and give Ryuu Forge and local co-op and all will be forgiven.
I think there's a good chance that 343 will be able to get it all right in the next game. Infinite is a solid entry in the series. They just dropped the ball on producing sufficient content for a live service game. Presumably, they've learned that lesson now. So they should be able to get that straight next time around.
In Pierre we trust!!!
Fr though, gunplay, sandbox, maps, and weapons are all great! Best that 343 has ever produced. Campaign was pretty decent, but I wouldn't consider great. But with how much content there is with Halo that players have come to expect like campaign, multiplayer, forge, and social features such as theater and file share, 343s development team should've been at least 1000 devs. Instead, the entirety of 343 was less than half that when Infinite launched......that's not enough for a live service. Let alone enough developers to simultaneously work on campaign and forge. Infinite's forge has been nothing short of god tier!
Halo is my favorite franchise, by a wide margin. Infinite had many of the makings of a hit. It's just that 343 didn't understand how to service an ongoing game. Unfortunately, since they dropped the ball there, it didn't turn out to be a big hit, and I think that has done irreparable harm to the franchise. It's been too long since there was a big hit Halo game. There's a whole generation of gamers now that don't think of Halo as a top tier IP.
MS is certainly not going to abandon it. It's way too valuable and popular for that. But, with the aquisition of Bethesda, even if they don't end up with Activision, there's no case to be made that Halo is their flagship franchise anymore. It's not going to get the biggest budgets. It's not going to be the top priority. And, that makes me sad.
The trailer for Season 4 of Infinite was AWESOME! It really should have been at the showcase. But Halo is by far no longer the juggernaut it once was. No one can deny that. Infinite had a chance to bring Halo back into a strong position in the gaming industry, but 343 was just not equipped for an ongoing live-service, nor did they have the proper management in charge that truly understood Halo for over a decade. So a lot of the harm to the franchise was self-inflicted.
Infinite's future is very solid now, but, too much damage has been done that they're never going to get that broad audience outside of the core fanbase. Halo is no longer Xbox's biggest IP and never will be again, which saddens me.
Now that 343 has proper management that gets Halo, future Infinite content is and will be great for however long that lasts, and hopefully this means future Halo titles will be great as well, so at least Halo can still forever be a core Xbox IP.
Sounds like Microsoft is pretty confident in their 1st party lineup now. They should sell Halo to Bungie with the stipulation that the games can release on any platform they want but it absolutely needs to come to Xbox. It's the only way to get a great Halo game again.
Why do you think Bungie wanted to separate from Microsoft? They didn't want to work on Halo anymore lol. They said it themselves. We praise Halo: Reach now, but we were all very mixed on it when it released, and it was clear that Bungie were running out of ideas as to how to continue the franchise.