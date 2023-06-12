Street Fighter 6 Debuts in 1st Place on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Street Fighter 6 has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 4, 2023.

This does means that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom three weeks at the top has come to an end, at least for now. The game dropped to second place.

Grand Theft Auto V has remained in third place, while Hogwarts legacy fell from second to fourth place. NBA 2K23 is down one spot to fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Street Fighter 6 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Grand Theft Auto V Hogwarts Legacy NBA 2K23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Red Dead Redemption 2 EA Sports UFC 4 Gran Turismo 7 Grand Theft Auto Online

