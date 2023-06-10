Metroidvania The Last Faith Launches in October on All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Playstack and developer Kumi Souls Games announced the Metroidvania game, The Last Faith, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in October.

"The Last Faith‘s inspiring fans have been waiting with uncommon levels of patience for new information about the game, so I am beyond excited to reveal that their wait for release is very nearly over," said Playstack vice president of publishing Rob Crossley. "The game will be all theirs this October, and we’ll have much more information to share in the coming weeks."

Often brutal, but always empowering, The Last Faith thrives on merciless and precise combat, with a huge range of custom executions to perform. Players will unearth a formidable variety of melee weapons, arcane spells, and long-range firearms, allowing them to carve a path in their own style.

This atmospheric new trailer showcases more of The Last Faith‘s painstakingly hand-crafted environments and the horrifying enemies that lead protagonist Eryk will encounter during his journey across the ravaged world of false deities. We also have a first look at the arsenal of unique weapons and abilities Eryk has at his disposal.

In addition, the trailer provides a tease of the lore of The Last Faith‘s world and introduces more menacing and intimidating bosses, along with mysterious characters who will aid Eryk along the way—all against the backdrop of the game’s epic and haunting soundtrack.

With its rock-solid foundation of nonlinear exploration, players will discover a huge range of tools for destruction as they traverse snow-dusted mountains, deep dark forests, crypts, and cities bathed in moonlight—all of which are hand-drawn by outstanding artists who have captured the imagination of thousands of fans already.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

