Street Fighter 6 Debuts on the UK Retail Charts

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has remained in first place on the UK retail charts in its fourth week, according to GfK data for the week ending June 3, 2023.

Retail sales for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in the UK has now surpassed 1998's The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time to become the third best-selling The Legend of Zelda in the UK. Only 2017's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and 2006's The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess have sold more.

Street Fight 6 debuted in second place with retail sales well below the most popular Capcom games like Resident Evil. 79 percent of retail sales were on the PlayStation 5, 13 percent on the Xbox, and eight percent on the PlayStation 4. Xbox's share is expected to improve when digital sales are revealed.

FIFA 23 fell from second to third place with sales down four percent. Hogwarts Legacy dropped one spot to fourth place as sales increased 11 percent. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in is fifth place with sales up 10 percent. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is in sixth place with sales down seven percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Street Fighter 6 - NEW FIFA 23 Hogwarts Legacy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Star Wars Jedi: Survivor The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Animal Crossing: New Horizons Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Sports

