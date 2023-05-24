The Outlast Trials and Starship Troopers: Extermination Debut on the Steam Charts - Sales

The Outlast Trials has debuted in first place on the the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 21, 2023, which ended May 23, 2023.

Starship Troopers: Extermination, the one other new title in the top 10, debuted in second place.

Steam Deck is down two spots to third place. FIFA 23 re-entered the top 10 in fourth place, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is up three spots to fifth place. Rust and V Rising re-entered the top 10 in sixth and seventh places, respectively.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

The Outlast Trials - NEW Starship Troopers: Extermination - NEW Steam Deck FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Rust V Rising Far Cry 6 NBA 2K23 Crusader Kings III

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive PUBG: Battleground The Outlast Trials - NEW Starship Troopers: Extermination - NEW Steam Deck FIFA 23 Apex Legends Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Rust V Rising

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

