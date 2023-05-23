Sony Expects PS5 to Overtake Launch Aligned PS4 Sales in the Coming Months - Sales

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan in a new presentation has revealed the company expects the PlayStation 5 to catch up to launch aligned sales of the PlayStation 4 by the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, which runs from July to September 2023.

Sony also expects launch aligned PlayStation 5 sales to surpass the PlayStation 4 by the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, which runs from October to December 2023.

In the presentation, Sony has also revealed PlayStation 5 sell-through sales per quarter since the console launch in November 2020. At the end of March 2023, Sony has sold-through 36 million PS5 consoles, compared to 38.4 million units shipped. This means there was a gap of 2.4 million units between sell-through and shipped for the PlayStation 5 at the end of March.

PlayStation 5 sell-through figures according to Sony:

Quarter Ending Quarterly Sales Total Sales Dec-20 4.4 million 4.4 million Mar-21 3.2 million 7.6 million Jun-21 2.3 million 9.9 million Sep-21 3.2 million 13.1 million Dec-21 4.0 million 17.1 million Mar-22 2.0 million 19.1 million Jun-22 2.3 million 21.4 million Sep-22 3.0 million 24.4 million Dec-22 6.6 million 31.0 million Mar-23 5.0 million 36.0 million

