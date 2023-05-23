The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Once Again Tops the UK Retail Charts - Sales

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has remained in first place on the UK retail charts in its second week, according to GfK data for the week ending May 20, 2023.

The game has now outsold the lifetime sales of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening on the Nintendo Switch and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D on the 3DS to become the sixth best-selling Zelda of all time in the UK.

LEGO 2K Drive is the one other new title in the top 10 as it debuted in seventh place. 37 percent of the retail sales were on the PlayStation 5, 31 percent on the Nintendo Switch, 18 percent on the Xbox, and 14 percent on the PlayStation 4.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom FIFA 23 Hogwarts Legacy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pokémon Scarlet LEGO 2K Drive - NEW The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Animal Crossing: New Horizons Dead Island 2

