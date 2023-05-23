NetEase Games Establishes Bad Brain Game Studios Based in Canada - News

NetEase Games has announced the formation of a brand-new studio called Bad Brain Game Studios. The developer is based in Canada with offices in Toronto, Ontario, and Montreal, Quebec.

The studios is developing an "ambitious new franchise" inspired by cult 1980s movies that mixes elements of adventure and horror. The game is a story-driven, action adventure game.

Bad Brain Game Studios is led by Sean Crooks, who has worked on the Watch Dogs series and Driver: San Francisco. He is joined by Ubisoft veterans, who has experience working on Far Cry 2, Child of Light, Just Dance, Army of Two, Splinter Cell: Conviction, and Splinter Cell: Blacklist, and more.

"I’m honored to be leading this talented team of developers in Canada," said Bad Brain Game Studios studio head Sean Crooks. "We’re all passionate about creating memorable and meaningful experiences. NetEase Games has given us a warm welcome, with an abundance of support and creative freedom to allow us to do what we do best. Our first game is a passion project that gives us the opportunity to truly free our brains."

NetEase Games president of global investments and partnerships Simon Zhu added, "We’re thrilled to welcome Bad Brain Game Studios into our family and enriching our presence in Canada. With this new studio, NetEase Games continues its commitment to nurturing top-tier talent in Canada and creating games that players love. Canada has a thriving gaming industry, and we’re excited to continue to be a part of it. We believe that our talented teams in Toronto, Montreal and beyond will create some of the most innovative and exciting games the industry has seen."

