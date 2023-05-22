The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Debuts in First on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 14, 2023.

Hogwarts legacy is in second place, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is in third place, and Grand Theft Auto V is in fourth place. NBA 2K23 is in fifth place, FIFA 23 is in sixth place, and Dead Island: Definitive Edition is in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Hogwarts Legacy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K23 FIFA 23 Dead Island: Definitive Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Dead Island 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops III

