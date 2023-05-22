The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Was Delayed by a Year to Work on Polish - News

posted 54 minutes ago

The Legend of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma in an interview with The Washington Post revealed when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was delayed in March 2022 to a 2023 release window the game was pretty much done and the extra time was to work on polish.

The game was delayed "to make sure that everything in the game was 100 percent to our standards," said Aonuma.

Aonuma also revealed the reason for the 13 minute long gameplay video released in March was due to the development noticing a lock of enthusiasm.

People had not gotten their heads around the gameplay elements or where the fun might be," he said as the video was designed to explain the game's concepts.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been a huge success for Nintendo selling over 10 million units worldwide in three days. This matches what Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sold in its first three days last November.

