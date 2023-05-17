Saudi Arabia Increases Its Stake in Electronic Arts by 55% - News

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), a wealth fund chaired by crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, a report from April revealed it plans to invest $38 billion to become a hub for the video game industry.

A new filing published this week, spotted by Seeking Alpha, revealed the fund has increased its stake in FIFA and Madden publisher Electronic Arts. PIF in 2022 had 16.01 million shares in EA, which has now increased 55 percent to 24.81 million shares.

EA has reported over 274 million shares, which means the PIF now own about a nine percent stake in the publisher.

Saudi Arabia's PIF has invested in Nintendo, Tencent, Activision Blizzard, Embracer, Capcom, and Nexon. The public fund has invested in Nintendo multiple times to the point it now has an 8.26 percent stake in the gaming giant. The public fund is "the largest outside investor" in Nintendo.

Previous data also showed the public fund owns $2.9 billion of stock in Activision Blizzard, $1.7 billion in Electronic Arts stock, and $1.2 billion in Take-Two stock.

The Saudi Arabia's crown prince has a goal of making the economy of the country less reliable on oil.

