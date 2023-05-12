Nintendo Has No Plans to Cut the Price of the Switch - News

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa earlier this week stated that Nintendo's forecast to ship 15 million Switch units during the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 is "a bit of a stretch."

"Sustaining the Switch’s sales momentum will be difficult in its seventh year," said Furukawa. "Our goal of selling 15 million unit this fiscal year is a bit of stretch. But we will do our best to bolster demand going into the holiday season so that we can achieve the goal."

Furukawa has now added Nintendo has no plans to cut the price of the Switch to help boost sales.

"With regard to hardware, prices for certain materials have fallen but overall costs remain high," said Furukawa (via VideoGamesChronicle). "We must also continue to account for the impact of factors such as inflation and foreign exchange rates.

"Production was highly impacted during the previous fiscal year, so we are ensuring our parts procurement occurs far enough in advance to ensure stable production.

"Even if raw material prices decrease, it will take time for this to be reflected in manufacturing costs. Currently, there are no plans to reduce the price of our hardware during this fiscal year.

"On the other hand, while we also have no plans to raise prices, the yen continues to be weak, and procurement costs remain high, so we will continue to monitor the situation carefully."

