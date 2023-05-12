Nintendo Has No Plans to Cut the Price of the Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 388 Views
Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa earlier this week stated that Nintendo's forecast to ship 15 million Switch units during the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 is "a bit of a stretch."
"Sustaining the Switch’s sales momentum will be difficult in its seventh year," said Furukawa. "Our goal of selling 15 million unit this fiscal year is a bit of stretch. But we will do our best to bolster demand going into the holiday season so that we can achieve the goal."
Furukawa has now added Nintendo has no plans to cut the price of the Switch to help boost sales.
"With regard to hardware, prices for certain materials have fallen but overall costs remain high," said Furukawa (via VideoGamesChronicle). "We must also continue to account for the impact of factors such as inflation and foreign exchange rates.
"Production was highly impacted during the previous fiscal year, so we are ensuring our parts procurement occurs far enough in advance to ensure stable production.
"Even if raw material prices decrease, it will take time for this to be reflected in manufacturing costs. Currently, there are no plans to reduce the price of our hardware during this fiscal year.
"On the other hand, while we also have no plans to raise prices, the yen continues to be weak, and procurement costs remain high, so we will continue to monitor the situation carefully."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I'm not sure if a $50 price drop would have much effect if any on the number of consoles sold over the next year or two. A hundred dollar price drop might help a bit, but I'm not sure how many people have held off on the Switch at this point waiting for a price drop.
I mean a $100 price cut would lead to a huge boost. Thats an enormous drop. There's no maybe about that. You'd probably have loads of people getting Switch for the first time plus loads up people upgrading to OLED with a $100 price cut. But no way they are doing a $100 cut so it doesn't matter.
While this is a unique case in gaming history, it's not surprising at this point.
I guarantee Nintendo could have these prices...
Switch - $249.99
Switch Lite - $169.99
Switch OLED - $299.99
and still make a profit, just a smaller one.
But for a platform still selling so well, Nintendo has no motivation to drop the price yet.
Nintendo is more interested in cash flow than they are in having bragging rights that they outsold the PS2, I think, especially when outselling PS2 is a pretty tall order.