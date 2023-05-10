FIFA 23 Coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play on May 16 - News

Electronic Arts announced FIFA 23 will be available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play next Tuesday, May 16.

FIFA 23 has been a huge success for EA with game selling more units in six months than FIFA 22 has done lifetime.

"In the six months since launch, EA Sports FIFA 23 has surpassed life-time sales of EA Sports FIFA 22, becoming the most successful launch in franchise history," reads the latest earnings report from EA.

FIFA 23 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 30, 2022.

