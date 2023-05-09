Private Division Announces Publishing Partnership With Pokémon Developer Game Freak - News

Private Division, the publishing label of Take-Two Interactive, announced it has signed a publishing partnership with Pokémon developer Game Freak.

The game to be published is codenamed Project Bloom and is a brand-new action-adventure IP. It is in early development and does not have a release date yet, however, it is expected to launch during Take-Two's 2026 fiscal year.

"We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to create new IP that is bold and tonally different from our prior work," said Game Freak Director Kota Furushima.

"From the beginning, Private Division was the publisher we wanted to work with on our new game. Their track record and global expertise give us all the confidence to create a sweeping new action-adventure game that we can’t wait to share more about in the future."

Private Division head and Take-Two Interactive chief strategy officer Michael Worosz added, "Over the past three decades, you’d be hard pressed to find a studio which has released more iconic hits than Game Freak. We’re ready to help Game Freak unleash their potential and we’re honored to be the first Western publisher to work alongside this exceptionally talented and proven team to bring a bold new IP to market."

