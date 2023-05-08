Rumor: PlayStation Showcase to be Held in the Next Few Weeks - News

/ 544 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment is rumored to host a big PlayStation Showcase within the next few weeks, according to "people with knowledge of Sony Interactive Entertainment's plans" who spoke with VideoGamesChronicle.

The PlayStation Showcase is said to take place at the end of May or the beginning of June, ahead of Summer Game Fest.

Giant Bomb journalist Jeff Grubb also believes a PlayStation Showcase will take place the "week of May 25." He added, "I said ‘week of May 25’ because that’s probably the latest that week it could happen. But it could happen earlier. I just don’t want to say week of May 21 and then people get mad when it doesn’t happen on a Sunday."

The last major PlayStation Showcase took place in 2021, which saw Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Marvel's Wolverine, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake announced.

I'm with Andy. I expect a series of smaller tweets and YouTube drops if anything, but --unlike last year -- that's just speculation. https://t.co/LscgMCVxVb — Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 8, 2023

I said "week of May 25" because that's probably the latest that week it could happen. But it could happen earlier. I just don't want to say week of May 21 and then people get mad when it doesn't happen on a Sunday. — Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 8, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles