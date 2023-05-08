Rumor: PlayStation Showcase to be Held in the Next Few Weeks - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 544 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment is rumored to host a big PlayStation Showcase within the next few weeks, according to "people with knowledge of Sony Interactive Entertainment's plans" who spoke with VideoGamesChronicle.
The PlayStation Showcase is said to take place at the end of May or the beginning of June, ahead of Summer Game Fest.
Giant Bomb journalist Jeff Grubb also believes a PlayStation Showcase will take place the "week of May 25." He added, "I said ‘week of May 25’ because that’s probably the latest that week it could happen. But it could happen earlier. I just don’t want to say week of May 21 and then people get mad when it doesn’t happen on a Sunday."
The last major PlayStation Showcase took place in 2021, which saw Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Marvel's Wolverine, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake announced.
I'm with Andy. I expect a series of smaller tweets and YouTube drops if anything, but --unlike last year -- that's just speculation. https://t.co/LscgMCVxVb— Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 8, 2023
I said "week of May 25" because that's probably the latest that week it could happen. But it could happen earlier. I just don't want to say week of May 21 and then people get mad when it doesn't happen on a Sunday.— Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 8, 2023
