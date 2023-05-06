GameFAUX: Kotaku Publishes Classified US Military Documents After Being Denied Access to White House Briefings - Article

The following is a parody article. The below claims and quotations are not meant to be taken as factual or serious representations of the persons or events in question.

Gaming outlet Kotaku published a series of leaked, top secret military documents pertaining to the US’s ongoing efforts to aid Ukraine in its ongoing war. The move, widely suspected to be an act of payback, came shortly after Kotaku’s application to be present during White House briefings was denied.



“Kotaku is a well-respected outlet, and not being given access to White House briefings while all those other so-called ‘journalists’ get in is unprofessional and coercive,” Kotaku writer Ethan Gach said. “It’s a disservice to our viewers. As a result, I have no choice but to help promote published classified military secrets as an act of petty revenge.” He later added: "This will definitely be an effective way to get back in the White House's good graces and get the access we want later."

When asked if he felt the White House’s refusal had anything to do with Kotaku publishing an article last year instructing people on how to evade taxes, Gach brushed it off. “What, you expected self-awareness from Kotaku? Get real.”



Reached for comment, another Kotaku writer, Luke Plunkett, had this to say: “Kotaku has been a long-standing bastion of journalistic integrity that has won countless gold stars. And now the White House is trying to brush all those stars under the rug as if they didn't matter. Well, you know who else tried to get rid of a bunch of people wearing gold stars? That's right: Hitler. This is basically Nazi Germany. Wake up sheeple."

His co-worker, Sisi Jiang, later tried to clarify Plunkett's comments. "So, actually, the gold star was originally not a way to mark a minority group for persecution, and actually a historical representation of the hope of the coming... you know what, I can't do this, that comment was too fucking stupid. Luke, I'm sorry buddy, you're on your own. I'd rather just go listen to Patricia Hernandez complain about Michelangelo’s Statue of David being nude again."



When we reached out to former author Brian Ashcraft, he provided his own perspective. “Frankly, I’m surprised. Kotaku is an award-winning outlet known for covering deep and complex topics such as ‘How good does Ubisoft’s E3 presenter smell?’ or ‘How to have sex on a Sonic the Hedgehog bed’. Those are real, by the way. Wasn’t sure if you would believe me or not… most people think I’m joking for some reason. No, we weren’t hacked, why?”

Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Press Secretary, spoke to our beat reporter Robert Madcatz. "Actually, we had considered letting Kotaku in; they had agreed to trade a leaked copy of Tears of the Kingdom for press room access. Unfortunately, when it came time for them to hand over the game, a bunch of ninjas broke in, grabbed the copy of Zelda, and ran. Outside of a note they left informing us that Nintendo was suing the White House for roughly the GDP of Zimbabwe, they didn't leave a trace. After that, we felt it was best to part ways."



At the time of publication, Kotaku’s Editor-in-Chief, Nick Denton, was spotted pouring an entire jar of ranch dressing into his mouth as part of some sort of protest on the Capitol steps.

