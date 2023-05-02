Xbox Game Pass Adds Ravenlok, Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2, and More - News

by, posted 8 minutes ago

Microsoft has announced four more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Ravenlok, Weird West: Definitive Edition, Shadowrun Trilogy, and Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Redfall (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Available on day one with Game Pass: The island of Redfall is under siege by a legion of vampires who have cut the island off from the outside world. Get ready for this open-world FPS with five brand new custom controllers from the Xbox Design Lab, inspired by Redfall’s four heroes and the bloodsucking monsters that have taken over the island.

Coming Soon

Ravenlok (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 4

Available on day one with Game Pass: Enter a world of wonder and danger in Ravenlok, an action-packed fairy tale adventure by Cococucumber. Follow your curiosity through a mystical mirror into a lost land of terrifying monsters and a malevolent queen. Wield your sword, unleash your spells, and fight your way through beastly bosses in lush, handcrafted environments.

Weird West: Definitive Edition (Xbox Series X|S) – May 8

Survive and unveil the mysteries of the Weird West through the intertwined destinies of its unusual heroes in an action RPG from the co-creators of Dishonored and Prey. Discover a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures. Form a posse or venture forth alone and make each legend your own.

Shadowrun Trilogy (PC) – May 9

Available now on Cloud and Console, and coming soon to PC! The Shadowrun Trilogy comprises 3 cult tactical RPG games taking place in a dystopian cyberpunk future in which magic has re-awakened, bringing back to life creatures of high fantasy. Initially created as a tabletop RPG over 30 years ago, this one-of-a-kind setting has gained a huge cult following during the past three decades.

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 11

Available on day one with Game Pass: The sequel to the captivating tale of Fuga: Melodies of Steel is coming soon! This turn-based RPG is back with a ramped up battle system for more strategy, as well as a brand-new event system that gives you more thrilling choices to affect your experience!

In Case You Missed It

Besiege (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

Besiege has made a return to the Game Pass library with its full release! Besiege is a physics building game where you construct war machines to obliterate fortresses, annihilate legions of soldiers, navigate hazards, and solve physics puzzles.

Quantum Break (Console and PC) – Available now

Quantum Break has made a return to the Game Pass library! From Remedy Entertainment, the masters of cinematic action games, comes a time-amplified suspenseful blockbuster. The Quantum Break experience is part game, part live action show—where decisions in one dramatically affect the other.

DLC / Game Updates

Grounded: The Super Duper Update – Available now

Word is buzzing around Grounded’s backyard regarding the new wasp neighbor, the duplication machine, new home décor (including a hot tub), a handy gnat to help with your construction, and so much more in this Super Duper Update!

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Free Luke Starkiller Character – May the 4th

Play through all nine films of the Skywalker Saga and celebrate May the 4th with the newly added Luke Starkiller, an early concept design of Luke Skywalker.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Madden NFL 23: EA Play Ultimate Team Pack – Available today

Unlock your EA Play Ultimate Team Pack, featuring new players to upgrade your Madden NFL 23 Ultimate Team! Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play members can claim this pack by entering Ultimate Team from May 2 to June 5.

Xbox Game Pass Quests

A new month means a whole new round of Game Pass Quests launching every Tuesday in May starting today. This month’s theme focuses on Competitive Games and make sure to keep an eye out for a special one-day Quest on May the 4th. Play your favorite games and redeem your completed Quests for points on your console in the Game Pass section, PC, or on the Xbox Game Pass mobile app.

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut (250 points – Ultimate only ): Have 10 Conversations

): Have 10 Conversations Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (5 points): Play

Leaving May 15

The following games are leaving soon, so it is a perfect time to rearrange your gaming schedule to jump back into these before they go. Don’t forget to use your membership discount to save up to 20% on your purchase if you want to keep them in your library.

Before We Leave (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Hearts of Iron IV (PC)

IV (PC) Her Story (PC)

(PC) Umurangi Generation: Special Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

