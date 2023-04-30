Little Nightmares Series Surpasses 12 Million Units Sold - News

Bandai Namco announced the Little Nightmares franchise has sold over 12 million units.

"The Little Nightmares franchise has seen some great growth and success since the first episode, which was released six years ago today," said Bandai Namco Europe CEO Arnaud Muller.

"We are proud of the work accomplished by the teams at Bandai Namco Europe S.A.S. along with Tarsier Studios, Engine Software and Supermassive Games to make great games while at the same time expanding the franchise to more media."

The publishing director and Little Nightmares executive producer at Bandai Namco Europe Lucas Roussel added, "Looking the community growing over the years has been a blessing. When we started Little Nightmares, we thought that we really had something special, but we are still amazed every day by our fans’ commitment to the franchise. We can’t thank them enough for their dedication and we are continuing to work on what’s next for the franchise."

The first Little Nightmares released in April 2017 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, followed by the Nintendo Switch in May 2018. Little Nightmares II released in February 2021 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, followed by the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in August 2021.

