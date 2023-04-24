Guerrilla Games' Angie Smet Promoted to Head of Development Strategy at PlayStation Studios - News

Guerrilla Games announced Studio Director and Executive Producer Angie Smets has been promoted to the Head of Development Strategy at PlayStation Studios.

"These past two decades at Guerrilla have been an absolute dream," said Smets. "I feel privileged to have worked alongside some of the smartest and coolest people in the industry. I'm so grateful for everything I've learned alongside all the other Guerrillas. We have accomplished so much as a team, and I'm incredibly proud of all the games we've shipped together.

"A special shoutout to Jan-Bart van Beek and Michiel van der Leeuw. It feels like just yesterday that we were figuring out how to make and ship the first Killzone. Little did we know that we would eventually lead Guerrilla together. You've become like brothers to me, and there's no way to thank you enough. I will miss you dearly."

Guerrilla Games management team now consists of Joel Eschler as the Studio Director and Production Director, Hella Schmidt as the Studio Director and General Manager, and Jan-Bart van Beek as the Studio Director and Art Director.

Technical Director Michiel van der Leeuw will be focused on the "future technology and strategy for the Decima engine."

