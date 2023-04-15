FIFA 23 Retakes Top Spot on the Australian Charts - Sales

FIFA 23 has retaken first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending April 9, 2023.

The remake of Resident Evil 4 dropped one spot to second place, while NBA 2K23 remained in third place. Hogwarts Legacy and Grand Theft Auto V are up two spots to fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is up from ninth to sixth place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up from 10th to seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

FIFA 23 Resident Evil 4 NBA 2K23 Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Red Dead Redemption 2 PGA Tour 2K23 WE 2K23

