Strategy RPG Cross Tails Arrives July 20 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Kemco and developer developer RideonJapan announced the Strategy RPG, Cross Tails, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam worldwide on July 20.

The game will be available in a physical edition in Japan for the PS5, PS4, and Switch for 3,600 yen. The digital edition is priced at 3,000 yen. In Asia, only the PS5 and Switch versions will be available in physical editions.

View a trailer of the physical editions below:

Read details on the game below:

A story of dogs (Hundians) and cats (Felis).

Cross Tails is a lengthy strategy RPG featuring a story told from two perspectives and multiple endings. Train your allies, take on each stage, and guide your party to victory. The Hundian Side and Feli Side each have unique allies to fight alongside, as well as their own strategies.

Develop Your Party with the Skill Tree

Each of the game’s 30-plus jobs have their own skill tree, which can be unlocked and upgraded by spending Job Points. The passive skills you learn can still be set even after changing jobs, so you can enjoy a wide range of battle styles by combining jobs and skills.

A Huge Game with Over 60 Stages

The Hundian Side and Feli Side each have multiple endings, allowing you to experience different routes via multiple playthroughs. The game also offers four difficulty levels to choose from—if you are confident enough in your skills, try to clear the story on the hardest difficulty.

Strategic Battles that Utilize Elevation and Terrain

Cross Tails is a quarter-view strategy RPG—you can utilize the varying elevations when you attack, or even strike from the enemy’s behind. Utilizing terrain effects is also key. Use magic to strike a group of enemies at once, push the enemy back with knockback attacks—this is a strategy RPG at its finest. Respond to each move as it happens and show off your resourcefulness.

