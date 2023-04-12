Xbox April Update Adds Refreshed Xbox Search Experience, and More

Refreshed Xbox Search Experience

Looking for your next favorite game, movie, and more? You can search for games, entertainment, and apps using the refreshed console search page. This includes a sleek new look, gallery-style results, visible filter categories navigable with RB/LB, the option to “search on YouTube” within the Movies & TV tab, and more. To open the search experience, tap the search button on the top of the dashboard, find the magnifying glass icon within the guide, or press Y on your controller anywhere within the console UI.

Adjustable active hours power setting for your Xbox console

You can adjust your power settings at any time by going to Settings > General > Power options. If you select Shutdown (energy saving), it will help conserve power and enable carbon aware updates on your Xbox. If you select the Sleep power option, you can now adjust active hours to have the console ready to wake up when you’re likely to use it and shut down at the times you select to save energy. When your Xbox’s active hours are done for the day, the console will fully shut down and draw 0.5 watts as compared to 10-15 watts while active.

With the Xbox April Update, if you have the Sleep power option selected on your Xbox, you can configure your console active hours, which default to “always active” unless you change them. During your selected active hours your Xbox will boot quickly and be available for activities like Remote Play and mobile game installs.

Help shape the future of Xbox

Stay tuned to Xbox Wire for future updates and all the latest and greatest Xbox related news. For support related to Xbox updates, visit the official Xbox Support site.

We love hearing from the community, whether you have a suggestion for a new feature that you’d like to see added, or you want to give feedback on existing features that could use some improvement. From game capture and share improvements, new ways to connect with your gaming community, and so much more, we’re always looking for ways to improve Xbox experiences for gamers around the world. If you’d like to help create the future of Xbox and get early access to new features, download the Xbox Insider Hub on your Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or Windows PC today. Let us know what you think!