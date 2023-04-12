Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Title Update 5 Digital Event Set for April 19 - News

/ 174 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Capcom announced it will host a digital event for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak on Wednesday, April 19 on YouTube.

The digital even will showcase the content that will be added in Title Update 5. This includes the Elder Dragon and more.

View the trailer of the digital event below:

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion is available for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 28.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles