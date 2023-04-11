Genshin Impact Update 3.6 Out Now - Adds New Main Story, Characters, and More - News

/ 91 Views

by, posted 29 minutes ago

miHoYo has announced Version 3.6 update for Genshin Impact is now available.

The update adds new characters, new weapons, new main story, new story quest, new hangout event, new enemies, and more.

View a trailer of the update below:

Read the patch notes below:

Compensation Details

Maintenance Compensation: Primogems ×300 (60 Primogems per hour the servers are down)

Issue Fix Compensation: Primogems ×300 (please refer to the relevant compensation mail for more details)

Scope of Compensation

Maintenance Compensation: Travelers who reach Adventure Rank 5 or above before April 12, 2023 06:00 (UTC+8).

Please claim before the end of Version 3.6.

Issue Fix Compensation: Travelers who reach Adventure Rank 5 or above before April 12, 2023 06:00 (UTC+8).

Please claim the compensation mail before April 15, 2023 06:00 (UTC+8).

Our developers will distribute compensation to Travelers via in-game mail within 5 hours after the update maintenance is finished. The mail will expire after 30 days, so don’t forget to claim the attached compensation in time.

Update Schedule

Update maintenance begins April 12, 2023 at 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.

How to Update Game Client

PC: Close the game, open the Genshin Impact Launcher, and click Update.

iOS: Open the App Store and tap Update.

Android: Open the game and follow the directions on-screen.

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4: Highlight Genshin Impact from the Home Screen, press the OPTIONS button and select “Check for Update.”

Please do not hesitate to contact Customer Service if you encounter any issues installing the new version. We will do our very best to resolve the issue.

Update Details

I. New Areas

New Areas in Sumeru Now Available Legend has it that in the depths of the boundless desert lies a forbidden realm where few have ever set foot. Beneath the barren wasteland, along with the ruins of an ancient civilization and the legacy of the divine, only a hidden lost Darshan and mythical creatures safeguard the long-sealed memories… New Areas: In Version 3.6, the areas, Gavireh Lajavard and Realm of Farakhkert in the Sumeru region will be available. In addition, there will be new Fishing Points and “Radiant Spincrystals” in the new areas.

“Vourukasha Oasis – Amrita Pool” System Now Available Plumes of Purifying Light can be found scattered across the land defended by Khvarena. Some of them have to be obtained via special methods. Offer Plumes of Purifying Light to the Amrita Pool to increase its level, granting you the blessings of the waters and trees. Each time you make an offering, the Amrita Pool will randomly give different blessings. After 6 offerings have been given, you will obtain rewards from all the blessings. Unlock Criteria: Complete the World Quest “Heart of Amrita”



II. New Characters

5-Star Character “Beyond Mortality” Baizhu (Dendro) Vision: Dendro Weapon: Catalyst The owner of Bubu Pharmacy, who is rarely seen without the white snake named Changsheng. His medicinal knowledge is encyclopedic, and his personal intrigues subtle. Elemental Skill “Universal Diagnosis” Baizhu controls a Gossamer Sprite that cruises and attacks nearby opponents, dealing Dendro DMG. After it performs 3 attacks or if there are no opponents nearby, the Sprite will return, healing all nearby party members based on Baizhu’s Max HP. Elemental Burst “Holistic Revivification” Baizhu enters the Pulsing Clarity state, creating a Seamless Shield that absorbs Dendro DMG with 250% effectiveness. While in this state, Baizhu will generate a new Seamless Shield every 2.5s. When a new Seamless Shield is generated, or when the Seamless Shield’s effects expire, or when it is shattered, the Seamless Shield will heal your own active character based on Baizhu’s Max HP and attack opponents by unleashing Spiritveins, dealing Dendro DMG.

4-Star Character “Empyrean Reflection” Kaveh (Dendro) Vision: Dendro Weapon: Claymore A renowned architect from Sumeru who perhaps cares a bit too much about too many things. He is an aesthete troubled by reality. Elemental Skill “Artistic Ingenuity” Kaveh uses Mehrak’s mapping ability for offensive purposes, initiating a radial scan that deals AoE Dendro DMG. It will also scan all Dendro Cores in its AoE and cause them to immediately burst. Elemental Burst “Painted Dome” Kaveh completely unleashes Mehrak’s energy and creates a cubic scanned space, dealing AoE Dendro DMG to all opponents within it, causing all Dendro Cores in its AoE to immediately burst. For a specific duration, it increases Kaveh’s Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack AoE, converts his attack DMG to Dendro DMG that cannot be overridden, and increases Kaveh’s resistance to interruption. In addition, all Dendro Cores created by all your own party members through Bloom reactions will deal additional DMG when they burst. These effects will be canceled once Kaveh leaves the field.



III. New Domains

Domain of Blessing: Molten Iron Fortress Legend has it that the territory of the red desert was marked by an ancient barrier of iron and bronze. The Lord of the Blazing Sun used to set out from here on his chariot to drive away the evil spirits wandering among the grim mountains. However, the gilded nations later sank into the sand and towering parapets of iron and bronze thus faded into oblivion along with their parent nations, leaving only unrecognizable ruins. Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 22 or above Or complete Archon Quest Prologue: Act III “Song of the Dragon and Freedom” Challenge the Domain to obtain artifacts in the “Nymph’s Dream” and “Vourukasha’s Glow” sets.

Domain: Somalata Inland Sea The fragrant sea underneath the desert is still as luxuriant today as it has always been. Nobody knows when the marvelous sentient Fungi moved in and became part of the ecology of the underground ocean. Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above and fulfill certain criteria. Challenge the Domain to obtain rewards such as Primogems and Dendro Sigils.

Domain: Purification Spring

A water body said to be able to wash off all filth and connect to the sea within the earth. Perhaps because of the many similar scents and memories, it is still inhabited by monsters that devoured the remains of greater life forms.

Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above and fulfill certain criteria.

Challenge the Domain to obtain rewards such as Primogems and Dendro Sigils.

IV. New Equipment

1. New Weapon Jadefall’s Splendor (5-Star Catalyst) For 3s after using an Elemental Burst or creating a shield, the equipping character can gain the Primordial Jade Regalia effect: Restore 4.5 Energy every 2.5s, and gain 0.3% Elemental DMG Bonus for their corresponding Elemental Type for every 1,000 Max HP they possess, up to 12%. Primordial Jade Regalia will still take effect even if the equipping character is not on the field. During the event wish “Epitome Invocation,” the event-exclusive 5-star weapon Jadefall’s Splendor (Catalyst) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!

2. New Artifacts Nymph’s Dream (4-Star and 5-Star) 2-Piece Set: Hydro DMG Bonus +15%. 4-Piece Set: After Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts hit opponents, 1 stack of Mirrored Nymph will be triggered, lasting 8s. When under the effect of 1, 2, or 3 or more Mirrored Nymph stacks, ATK will be increased by 7%/16%/25%, and Hydro DMG Bonus will be increased by 4%/9%/15%. Mirrored Nymph stacks created by Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts exist independently. Vourukasha’s Glow (4-Star and 5-Star) 2-Piece Set: HP +20%. 4-Piece Set: Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG will be increased by 10%. After the equipping character takes DMG, the aforementioned DMG Bonus is increased by 80% for 5s. This effect increase can have 5 stacks. The duration of each stack is counted independently. These effects can be triggered even when the equipping character is not on the field.



V. New Main Story

1. New Story Quests Nahida’s Story Quest – Sapientia Oromasdis Chapter: Act II “Homecoming” Permanently available after the Version 3.6 update. Quest Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above. Complete Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises.” Complete Nahida’s Story Quest – Sapientia Oromasdis Chapter: Act I “Lingering Warmth.” Baizhu’s Story Quest – Lagenaria Chapter: Act I “The Heart of Healing” Permanently available after May 2, 2023 at 18:00. Quest Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above. Complete Archon Quest Chapter I: Act III “A New Star Approaches.” Complete Hu Tao’s Story Quest – Papilio Charontis Chapter: Act I “Yet the Butterfly Flutters Away.” Complete Xiao’s Story Quest – Alatus Chapter: Act I “Butterfly’s Dream.”

2. New Hangout Event

Hangout Event: Layla – Act I “Ever Silent Stars” Permanently available after the Version 3.6 update. Quest Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above. Complete Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises.”

3. New World Quests New World Quests: “Khvarena of Good and Evil,” “An Artist Adrift,” “Pale Fire,” “Monumental Study,” “Lightcall Resonance” and more.



VI. New Enemies

New Boss During the battle, you will have to repel powerful opponents and protect the core on the battlefield under the attack of constantly-emerging monsters. Located at Desert of Hadramaveth.

Iniquitous Baptist A creature of the Abyss Order that can manipulate multiple elements at once and use shields of the corresponding elements to defend against damage. In battle, it will create Elemental Rings, through which it will channel a powerful attack. Use Reactions to destroy all the Rings to prevent the oncoming catastrophe. Located at Gavireh Lajavard.

Hydro Hilichurl Rogue and Anemo Hilichurl Rogue Mysterious hilichurl warriors that can manipulate elements to a certain degree. Such hilichurls will use Slimes in battle to enter a special state. Burst these Slimes to cause their effects to rebound on the Rogues.

Consecrated Horned Crocodile and Consecrated Fanged Beast Lifeforms that became twisted and warped by eating some great being. During combat, they will enter the powerful Phagocytic form. Some of their attacks will unleash Phagocytic Energy Blocks. Use the corresponding elemental attacks to destroy these Energy Blocks to absorb the power within them, which can then be unleashed when attacking the Consecrated Beasts, dealing significant DMG and paralyzing the creatures temporarily.



VII. Other Additions

New Recipes: Bubu Pharmacy’s Herbalist Gui: Jade Fruit Soup. Sumeru NPC Lambad: Fatteh Baizhu’s specialty: Heat-Quelling Soup Kaveh’s specialty: The Endeavor

New Achievement categories such as “Challenger: Series VII” and “Blessed Hamada,” and new Achievements added to the “Wonders of the World” and “Memories of the Heart” categories.

such as “Challenger: Series VII” and “Blessed Hamada,” and new Achievements added to the “Wonders of the World” and “Memories of the Heart” categories. New Namecards: “Baizhu: Relief”: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Baizhu “Kaveh: Domed Court”: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Kaveh “Achievement: Infinitum”: Reward for completing all achievements under “Blessed Hamada” “Achievement: Transient Twilight”: Reward for completing all achievements under “Challenger: Series VII” “Sumeru: The Great Dream”: Reward for reaching Favor Level 48 with the Tree of Dreams “Sumeru: Amrita”: Reward for making 6 offerings to the Amrita Pool “Travel Notes: Crown of Glory”: Reward obtained via the BP system

Adds some prompts for loading screens.

“Genius Invokation TCG” Gameplay Update: New Character Cards: Kamisato Ayato, Arataki Itto, and Tighnari, and their corresponding Talent cards. New invitation duels and guest challenges added to the Player List. New Support Card: Grand Narukami Shrine and new Equipment Card: Favonius Sword. New Duel Replay Function: Travelers can watch the replay of the most recent Genius Invokation TCG duels by approaching Prince at The Cat’s Tail. Travelers can also favorite exciting recent games for future viewing.

Tree of Dreams, Vanarana: Increase in the Level Cap of Tree of Dreams to Level 50. After the Tree of Dreams’s Favor Level reaches its maximum, Dendro Sigils can be exchanged by approaching Khalid at Menakeri’s Treasure Shop.

Increase in the Level Cap of Tree of Dreams to Level 50. After the Tree of Dreams’s Favor Level reaches its maximum, Dendro Sigils can be exchanged by approaching Khalid at Menakeri’s Treasure Shop. Added Set 22 of “Paimon’s Paintings” chat emojis.

New Replication System Function: New Guest Authorization: Guests can generate Replicas upon obtaining approval from the the Serenitea Pot’s host. Travelers can transfer Replicas with the sharing function enabled by searching for the corresponding Replica ID. Please note that transferred Replicas cannot be shared further.

New Animal: Tent Tortoise

Tent Tortoise Spiral Abyss Floor 11 Ley Line Disorders changed to: • All characters in the party gain a 75% Dendro DMG Bonus. *After the Spiral Abyss resets on April 16, the “Desert Pavilion Chronicle” and “Flower of Paradise Lost” Artifact set rewards in “Domain Reliquary: Tier I,” and “Domain Reliquary: Tier II” for Floors 9-12 will be replaced with “Nymph’s Dream” and “Vourukasha’s Glow.” Updated the monster lineup on Floor 11 of the Spiral Abyss. Updated the monster lineup on Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss. Starting from the first time that the Lunar Phase refreshes after updating to Version 3.6, the three Lunar Phases will be as follows: Phase I: Reverberating Moon When the active character’s HP decreases, a shockwave will be unleashed at the character’s position, dealing True DMG to nearby opponents. This effect can be triggered once every 0.8s. Phase II: Erupting Moon After a character triggers a Bloom reaction, all characters’ Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon DMG dealt is increased by 35% for 6s. This effect can be triggered once every 0.1s. Max 4 stacks. Each stack’s duration is counted independently. Phase III: Flourishing Moon When DMG dealt by Dendro Cores (including DMG from Hyperbloom and Burgeon reactions) hits a character, Elemental Mastery will be increased by 200 for all characters in the party for 4s.

After the Version 3.6 update, iOS-supported devices will be updated.

Adjustments & Optimizations

Genius Invokation TCG

Adjusts the description of Combat Status “Sparks ‘n’ Splash” generated by Character Card “Klee” in Genius Invokation TCG.

The original description was: “After your character uses a Skill: Deal 2 Pyro DMG to your active character. Usages: 2.”

The adjusted description is: “After a character to which Sparks ‘n’ Splash is attached uses a Skill: Deals 2 Pyro DMG to their team’s active character. Usages: 2.”

Adjusts the description of Talent Card “Sin of Pride” in Genius Invokation TCG.

The original description was: “If a friendly Electro character has Crowfeather Cover attached, their Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst deal +1 additional DMG.”

The adjusted description is: “When Kujou Sara is active and has this card equipped, all allied Electro characters with Crowfeather Cover will deal +1 additional Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG.”

Adjusts the number of Elemental Dice required for the Event Card “Katheryne” in Genius Invokation TCG: the required dice has been reduced from 2 Elemental Dice of your choice to 1.

Adjusts the effect of the Elemental Burst “Nereid’s Ascension” generated by Character Card “Sangonomiya Kokomi” in Genius Invokation TCG.

The original effect was: “Deals 3 Hydro DMG. This character gains Ceremonial Garment.”

The adjusted effect is: “Deals 2 Hydro DMG. Heals all allied characters for 1 point. This character gains Ceremonial Garment.”

Adjusts damage dealt by the Combat Status “Rainbow Bladework” generated by Character Card “Xingqiu” in Genius Invokation TCG: “Deal 2 Hydro DMG” is now adjusted to “Deal 1 Hydro DMG.”

Adjusts the number of Elemental Dice required for the Equipment Cards “Blizzard Strayer,” “Heart of Depth,” “Crimson Witch of Flames,” “Thundering Fury,” “Viridescent Venerer, “Archaic Petra,” and “Deepwood Memories” in Genius Invokation TCG: the required dice is now adjusted from 3 Elemental Dice of the same Elemental Type to 3 Elemental Dice of your choice.

Strayer,” “Heart of Depth,” “Crimson Witch of Flames,” “Thundering Fury,” “Viridescent Venerer, “Archaic Petra,” and “Deepwood Memories” in Genius Invokation TCG: the required dice is now adjusted from 3 Elemental Dice of the same Elemental Type to 3 Elemental Dice of your choice. Optimizes some of the icons in Genius Invokation TCG.

When Travelers claim rewards through the Genius Invokation TCG Player Level or TCG Player’s Manual, they can still claim rewards despite said rewards exceeding the cap. The rewards will be sent to the Inventory directly.

After the cards in the Card Shop are sold out, if there are other ways to obtain the card, it will be displayed on the Card Details interface.

You will receive 1 Proficiency point after completing a Guest Challenge in Genius Invokation TCG of each week for the first time. (You will not receive Proficiency points for repeated Guest Challenge victories prior to this update.)

Removes the margin restrictions to the left and right sides of the gaming interface when players play Genius Invokation TCG on mobile devices.

Improves relevant Genius Invokation TCG controller operations:

During the Roll Phase, players can now hold the selection button and push the left joystick to select multiple dice.

The button to end the turn will also be displayed even without hovering the cursor.

You can now switch between your Hand and Character Skills by pushing the joystick.

Audio

After Version 3.6 is updated, the character “Verdant Strider” Tighnari (Dendro)’s VA will be updated.

Optimizes the English and Korean voice-overs of some characters, and fixes issues whereby the Chinese voice lines failed to play normally in Profile > Voice-Over.

Optimizes the Korean, English, and Japanese voice lines for some quests, and fixes inconsistencies between the Chinese voice-overs and text for certain quests.

Optimizes the English and Japanese voice-overs for certain items and creatures.

System

Adjusts the avatar images of some enemies.

Removes the restrictions on the addition and moving of some Furnishings for the placement of Custom Furnishing Sets in the Serenitea Pot.

The camera function in the Paimon Menu can no longer be used when the character is diving.

Bug Fixes

Domains

Fixes an issue with the Spiral Abyss 2 and Domain of Blessing: Frost I whereby opponents were unable to emerge from the Frozen state even after the Shatter reaction is triggered.

Quests

Fixes an issue with the Story Quest “Friendship in Waiting” whereby the objective “Wait for three days” was inconsistent with the actual operation.

Characters

Fixes an issue whereby under certain circumstances, after the Wanderer casts his Elemental Burst, the timing where he can sprint would be abnormal.

Wanderer casts his Elemental Burst, the timing where he can sprint would be abnormal. Fixes an issue with Diluc whereby after his Lv. 4 Constellation is activated and enters into dialogue, there is a chance that the game and sound effects would become abnormal.

Fixes an issue with Gorou whereby after he casts his Elemental Burst, when the active character enters Aimed Shot mode, the special effects of the Elemental Burst around the crosshair would linger abnormally.

Fixes an issue with Yaoyao whereby there was an error with the throwing direction of the Mega Radish generated by her Lv. 6 Constellation.

Fixes an issue in Co-Op Mode whereby when two Mikas aim at the same enemy, if one character moves their camera, the Aimed Shot effects of the other character would disappear abnormally.

Co-Op Mode whereby when two Mikas aim at the same enemy, if one character moves their camera, the Aimed Shot effects of the other character would disappear abnormally. Fixes an issue with Albedo whereby after he casts his Elemental Burst, there is a probability of a discrepancy between the position of the Fatal Blossom’s effect and the position of the actual DMG.

Fixes an issue whereby a character’s Pyro RES would abnormally decrease when Guoba who was summoned by the character Xiangling (Constellation Lv. 1) triggers a Burgeon reaction and the character takes Burgeon DMG.

Fixes an issue whereby the amount of DMG inflicted by Mona’s Elemental Burst on enemies would display in an abnormal position during the second phase of the fight against the boss Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal, such as when he enters a state of paralysis.

Fixes an issue with Yelan whereby after she casts her Elemental Skill near certain water, the character’s skill effects would produce an abnormally bright border.

Fixes an issue whereby under certain circumstances, the Plunging Attack of Electro Catalyst characters when it hits the water would have a chance of causing a sustained Electro-Charged reaction in the water.

Fixes an issue whereby the position of some characters’ Constructs was abnormally high.

Fixes an issue whereby under certain circumstances, the game camera would appear to be abnormal upon switching environments after some characters cast their Elemental Burst.

Fixes an issue whereby under certain circumstances, the shadows of some characters’ Constructs appeared to be abnormal.

Fixes an issue that caused fog effects to be abnormal in some scenes after some characters cast their abilities.

Fixes an issue whereby under certain circumstances, after reconnecting to the server, characters would not be attacked normally.

Fixed an issue whereby some characters’ Elemental Skill could not gain a DMG boost granted by the 2-Piece Set of the “Gambler” Artifacts.

System

Fixes an issue with some characters whereby their facial expressions would linger abnormally when switching to the Character > Profile interface from the Character > Weapons interface.

Fixes an issue in Co-Op Mode whereby when the guest opens their Adventurer Handbook, it would abnormally display the progress of the host’s Adventurer Handbook.

Enemies

Fixes an issue whereby the Mist Bubbles created by certain opponents’ abilities would abnormally deal DMG twice to the character if they were burst at close range.

Fixes an issue whereby when Ruin Drakes: Skywatch and Aeonblight Drakes expose their cores located in their head or chest area while hovering, even if the character hit cores on their wings, those cores on the head or chest would not close normally.

Fixes an issue whereby when a Ruin Defender exposes its core before parrying, the character’s attacks would have a small chance of being unable to hit the core, and thus, the said opponent could not enter the paralyzed state normally.

Fixes an issue whereby when the device’s graphics quality is set to the lowest, the range alert for the Windbite Bullets unleashed by the “Setekh Wenut” boss would disappear abnormally.

Optimizes the collision experience of “Abyss Herald: Frost Fall” when it is defeated, as well as the character’s enemy-targeting experience.

Fixes an issue whereby the Eremite Stone Enchanter’s blocking skill could not properly block DMG after the Version 3.5 update.

Audio

Fixes an issue of abnormal sound effects in certain regions or locations.

Fixes an issue of abnormal sound effects in certain interfaces.

Other

There is an issue in Version 3.6 whereby the description texts of some item drops in “Archive > Materials” were not fully displayed. This issue will be fixed in Version 3.7.

Fixed an issue whereby the characters in a scene from the “Opening Cutscene” were displayed abnormally.

Fixes some textual errors in 15 languages and optimizes text. “Note: Related in-game functions have not changed.” (Travelers can view the changes in different languages by going to the Paimon Menu > Settings > Language and changing the Game Language.)

Text-related fixes and optimizations in English include: Optimized instances of the term “soul-light” to “Khvarena.” Corrected the term “Mist Flowers” to “Mist Grass” in Xiangling’s “About Baizhu” voiceline. Optimized the description of Dendro Cores from “Rupture and Explode” to “Burst.” Optimized the Wanderer’s voice line. Optimized instances of the term “sandworm” to “Wenut” in Nilou’s voiceline. Optimized instances of the term “Hydro Mimic Ferret” to “Hydro Mimic Squirrel.”



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles