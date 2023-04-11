Final Fantasy XVI State of Play Set for April 13 - News

/ 206 Views

by, posted 47 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a Final Fantasy XVI State of Play will take place later this week on Thursday, April 13 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm CEST. It can be watched on Twitch and YouTube.

The Final Fantasy XVI State of Play will feature over 20 minutes of new gameplay for the upcoming RPG.

"From the moment Final Fantasy XVI debuted in our 2020 PlayStation 5 Showcase, fans around the world have eagerly awaited details on the game’s dark fantasy setting, the powerful Eikons and the Dominants who house them, and the flashy battle system teased in those early trailers," said Sony Interactive Entertainment Senior Manager of Content Communications Brett Elston.

"We’re happy to announce this week’s State of Play will dive into all this and more, so tune in live on Twitch or YouTube April 13 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST, then get ready for Final Fantasy XVI’s PS5 launch on June 22."

Final Fantasy XVI will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 22, 2023.

State of Play presents more than 20 minutes of new Final Fantasy XVI gameplay this Thursday. Tune in live at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST: https://t.co/nOULcwLVnQ pic.twitter.com/vNR9kGbxL6 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 11, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles