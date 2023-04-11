By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Resident Evil 4 Tops the French Charts, Hogwarts Legacy in 2nd Place

Resident Evil 4 Tops the French Charts, Hogwarts Legacy in 2nd Place - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 55 minutes ago / 184 Views

The PlayStation 5 version of the remake of Resident Evil 4 has remained in first place on the French charts for week 13, 2023, according to SELL. The PlayStation 4 version dropped one spot to third place.

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) is up one spot to second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) and FIFA 23 (PS5) re-entered the top five in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

  1. Resident Evil 4 
  2. Hogwarts Legacy
  3. FIFA 23

Xbox Series X|S

  1. Resident Evil 4
  2. Forza Horizon 5
  3. Hogwarts Legacy
PS4
  1. Resident Evil 4
  2. FIFA 23
  3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Xbox One
  1. FIFA 23
  2. WWE 2K23
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
Nintendo Switch
  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  2. Super Mario Odyssey
  3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
PC
  1. Microsoft Flight Simulator
  2. The Sims 4 Growing Together
  3. Minecraft

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


