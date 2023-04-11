Resident Evil 4 Tops the French Charts, Hogwarts Legacy in 2nd Place - Sales

/ 184 Views

by, posted 55 minutes ago

The PlayStation 5 version of the remake of Resident Evil 4 has remained in first place on the French charts for week 13, 2023, according to SELL. The PlayStation 4 version dropped one spot to third place.

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) is up one spot to second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) and FIFA 23 (PS5) re-entered the top five in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Resident Evil 4 Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23

Xbox Series X|S

Resident Evil 4 Forza Horizon 5 Hogwarts Legacy

PS4 Resident Evil 4 FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Xbox One FIFA 23 WWE 2K23 Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Odyssey Animal Crossing: New Horizons PC Microsoft Flight Simulator The Sims 4 Growing Together Minecraft

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles