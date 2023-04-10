Tchia and Resident Evil 4 Remake Debut on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

/ 142 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Dead Space Remake has retaken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending April 2, 2023.

The remake of Resident Evil 4 remained in second place. NBA 2K23 and FIFA 23 are in third and fourth places, respectively.

Hogwarts Legacy dropped two spots to fifth place, Grand Theft Auto V remained in sixth place, and Tchia fell from first to seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Dead Space Remake Resident Evil 4 NBA 2K23 FIFA 23 Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V Tchia Sifu Wild Hearts The Last of Us Part I

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles