Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Sales Top 1 Million Units - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

Konami has announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection has sold over one million units worldwide.

Other gameplay stats about the collection revealed by Konami includes over six million pizzas eaten, over two million of Shredder's plans shredded, over 350 million foot soldiers defeated, and over one million times the turtles saved their friends.

13 iconic TMNT titles, over 1 million copies sold!



From lifelong fans, to newcomers experiencing the historic games for the first time -- we hope you've enjoyed playing and exploring TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection.



You all really kicked some shell. pic.twitter.com/gafVGMo8Nn — Konami (@Konami) April 7, 2023

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in August 2022.

