Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Sales Top 1 Million Units

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 342 Views

Konami has announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection has sold over one million units worldwide.

Other gameplay stats about the collection revealed by Konami includes over six million pizzas eaten, over two million of Shredder's plans shredded, over 350 million foot soldiers defeated, and over one million times the turtles saved their friends.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection released for the PlayStation 5Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4Xbox One, and PC via Steam in August 2022.

4 Comments
V-r0cK (4 hours ago)

This is an amazing collection. I wish more old school collections follow this suit.

Spike0503 (2 hours ago)

I bought a copy and enjoyed it very much. Retro collections like this and the ones for Castlevania and Contra are such a blast to play.

Leynos (3 hours ago)

Cowabunga!

badnewsforthem (4 hours ago)

Great, now bring us more Ninja Turtles games

