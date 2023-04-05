Deduction Adventure Game Lil’ Guardsman Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Versus Evil and developer Hilltop Studios have announced deduction adventure game, Lil’ Guardsman, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch later this year.

In this deduction adventure, you play as Lil—an unlikely 12-year-old hero—covering your dad’s shift at the guard shed and are tasked with deciding the fate of over 100 unique characters.

You will question humans, elves, goblins, cyclopes, and other fantasy creatures using your powers of deduction to determine who to admit or deny based on how they respond to your questions and your trusty tools. Sending visitors to jail, inadvertently zapping them to smithereens, or letting them go on their merry way are all part of the job. But be careful: who you let through the castle gates will determine the kingdom’s fate.

Fantasy / Comedy Narrative

See the Sprawl and its fantastical & quirky citizens through a royal wedding to one of two kingdoms vying for an alliance, and a subsequent siege by whoever you’ve angered in the process. Your decisions can determine the fate of the city and its people!

Interrogation Puzzles

Interrogate over 100 fully voiced characters in just the right way to earn a perfect score.

Tools of the Trade

Spend your hard earned gold wisely on powering up your guardsman toolkit, and strategically deploy these to admit or deny the right people or…goblins?

Rewind Time

Use your trusty Chronometer3000 to go back and get a higher score… but be careful not to break space and time in the process.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

