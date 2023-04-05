Hammerwatch II Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Modus Games and developer Crackhell have announced open-world hack-and-slash action RPG, Hammerwatch II, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Gather your heroes and journey beyond the dungeons of Castle Hammerwatch to explore a pixelated world like never before

Blight the Horrible and his dragon army have succeeded in the sinister plot to overthrow King Roland and bring destruction across the Kingdom of Herian. But not all is lost as hope hides deep within the sewer system, where the King’s resistance movement holds strong. On the King’s order, a select few of mighty and skilled heroes have been entrusted with defeating Blight’s dragons and restoring the Kingdom.

Adventure alone or gather your party to aid King Roland’s resistance, all while helping villagers along the way. Battle beasts, finish off hordes of the undead, and face the forces of evil in this epic ode to classic action RPG.

Explore a Vast and Dynamic Open World

Journey through Hammer Island, the Fallowfields, and the dark mountainous regions of Blackbarrow. Experience a world complete with day/night and weather systems that will help shape your adventure.

Aid Townsfolk Along the Way

With an epic number of quests, there is ample opportunity to be the hero Herian deserves.

Build Your Herian Hero

Choose between five distinct character classes: Paladin, Ranger, Rogue, Wizard, and Warlock. Customize your appearance and level up to unlock powerful new abilities and skills.

Collect and Craft

Stock up on items found and earned along the way and craft them into useful tools, magic potions, and delicious food.

Share the Adventure

Play alone or in online cooperative mode with up to three other players.

