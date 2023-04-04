Xbox Remix Controller is Made From Reclaimed Materials in Celebration of Earth Day - News

Microsoft is celebrating Earth Day by releasing a new Xbox Wireless Controller – Remix Special Edition that features recovered plastics that is made from one-third of reclaimed materials.

The controller includes the Xbox Rechargeable Battery Pack is available now for pre-order for $84.99. It will release on April 18, which is four days before Earth Day.

Read details via Xbox Wire below:

We aspire to create a future of gaming in a world that we want to play in. Earth Day is just around the corner, and it provides all of us with a special opportunity to reflect on how we can improve our impact on the planet. To celebrate this year, we’ve created an Xbox controller that features recovered plastics with one-third of it made from regrind and reclaimed materials.

Mixing post-consumer recycled resins with regrind consisting of previously molded colored parts creates custom, earth-tone colors with subtle variations, swirling, markings, and texturing – giving each Remix Special Edition controller its own look and feel.

Regrind is the process of mechanically recycling leftover Xbox One generation controller parts into a raw material that can be used to partially create new controllers – while maintaining durability and performance. Post-consumer recycled resins are incorporated from reclaimed materials like automotive headlight covers, plastic water jugs, and CDs.

By incorporating these regrind materials, post-consumer recycled resins, and including the Xbox Rechargeable Battery Pack – Xbox is exploring ways to use less new plastic and reduce waste. Our goal is to bring fans along with us on our journey towards greater sustainability across the Xbox product portfolio. Visit the new Xbox Sustainability Hub to learn more about our commitments and explore a collection of controllers that use less new plastics.

We drew inspiration from natural landscapes and the physical world around us when designing the Remix Special Edition controller. The various earth-tone colors create a patchwork effect , featuring bright pops of color that create a vibrant yet serene vibe. The bright green Xbox button, D-pad, and front case color are inspired by lichen found in the Pacific Northwest Forest. The bumpers, triggers, and side grip areas feature a topographic texture pattern, a nod to the earth’s dynamic landscape, while maintaining the tactility that our customers like.

The included Xbox Rechargeable Battery Pack lets you play without using disposable batteries. Recharge while you play or afterwards with a full charge for up to 4 hours, and up to 30 hours of battery life per charge. The bottom of the controller sports a 3.5mm stereo headset jack which can be used to plug in any compatible headset. Chat with your friends online or share some of your best gaming highlights, captured using the dedicated share button. Make the controller your own by customizing button mapping with the Xbox Accessories app for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11. Feel free to take your controller beyond the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, with Bluetooth technology that allows for wireless gaming on your PC and mobile devices.

