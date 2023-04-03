Nintendo to Fix Joy-Con Drift in the EEA, UK, and Switzerland Even If Warranty Has Run Out - News

Nintendo has announced it will repair all Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers that have Joy-Con drift even if the warranty has expired in the European Economic Area (EEA), UK, and Switzerland. This includes the Nintendo Switch Lite.

"Until further notice, Nintendo will not charge you in the European Economic Area (EEA), UK and Switzerland for the repair of the responsiveness syndrome irrespective of whether this is caused by a defect or by wear and tear," reads the Nintendo Support website.

The Support site adds, "Nintendo takes great pride in creating high-quality and durable products and is continuously making improvements to them. Therefore and until further notice, Nintendo offers to consumers who purchased the respective product in the EEA, UK and Switzerland that repairs for responsiveness syndrome relating to control sticks will be conducted at no charge by official Nintendo repair centres.

"This applies even if the syndrome is caused by wear and tear and even if the 24-month manufacturer’s warranty provided by Nintendo has expired. The manufacturer's warranty does not affect any statutory rights which you may have under consumer protection legislation as the purchaser of goods. The benefits described here are in addition to those rights."

