Citizen Sleeper Out Now for PS5 and PS4 - News

Publisher Fellow Traveller and developer Jump Over the Age announced the narrative RPG, Citizen Sleeper, have released for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The third and final free episode, Episode: PURGE, is also now available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Humble Store.

View the PS5 and PS4 launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

With the release of “Episode: PURGE,” Citizen Sleeper‘s three-episode post-launch downloadable content expansion is now complete and the game has even more to offer with a thrilling late game storyline that delivers an immersive new narrative arc introducing additional characters, lore and locations. Players returning to Erlin’s Eye might even find themselves running into some familiar faces!

“Episode: PURGE” will be distributed for free across all platforms to anyone who already owns or has access to Citizen Sleeper via an update.

Citizen Sleeper follows your journey as the Sleeper, a digitized human consciousness in an artificial body, on the run from a megacorp who wants their property back. Washed-up on a lawless, derelict space station called Erlin’s Eye, it’s up to you to survive. Explore the station, choose your friends, escape your past and change your future.

