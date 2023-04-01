The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog Visual Novel Now Available on Steam - News

/ 308 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sega has announced and released The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog, a free visual novel, for PC via Steam.

The trailer for the visual novel does say, "Happy April Fool's Day (observed)!"

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the visual novel below:

It's Amy Rose's birthday, and she's hosting a murder mystery party on the Mirage Express! When Sonic the Hedgehog becomes the game's victim, everyone is off to get to the bottom of things. However, something feels a bit off - is this really an innocent game or is something more sinister afoot?



Join the colorful cast of the Sonic the Hedgehog series in an exciting new adventure!



New & familiar faces

Interrogate some of your favorite characters as you figure out what happened to Sonic. Play as a new character who is starting their first day working on the Mirage Express, and meet the kind Conductor who is finally retiring from his long run with the train!



All aboard!

Immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of the Mirage Express, featuring fully hand-drawn landscapes and characters.



Canon or Headcanon?

You know what they say: everything is canon*.



*This is not a Sonic Team title, but we strongly believe in the power of headcanon!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles