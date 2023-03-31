Genshin Impact Update 3.6 A Parade of Providence Launches April 12 - News

Developer miHoYo has announced Version 3.6 update for Genshin Impact will release on April 12 and is called A Parade of Providence.

The update adds new characters, new weapons, new main story, new story quest, new hangout event, new enemies, and more.

This update will bring the first Akademiya Extravaganza and bring players to a new adventure-filled area in Sumeru, while also featuring the arrival of two new playable characters: Baizhu and Kaveh.

Hosted by the Sumeru Akademiya, the Akademiya Extravaganza offers visitors a great opportunity to learn more about the most prestigious institute of all Teyvat and the wisdom pursued by its Six Darshans. The grand celebration will greet players with two main events: the Wisdom Gala and the Interdarshan Championship. Booths will be set up at the Gala and six different mini-games will be offered, each designed by one of the Six Darshans to showcase their research interests and achievements. For example, Layla’s Rtawahist Darshan applies the study of stars to a mini-game involving an astrolabe, in which players control it to form special constellations and light up the stars. At the booth of the Kshahrewar Darshan, visitors are offered a tricky game in which they have to use their knowledge of technology and architecture to build a road while using the least possible materials. In addition to all the celebrations, representatives of the Six Darshans will compete for the top spot at the Interdarshan Championship in the new storyline. Also, Layla’s Hangout Quest will also be revealed during Version 3.6.

Far beyond the grand celebration in Sumeru City, a new area consisting of wastelands and an oasis has been revealed deep within the desert. This area has been damaged by Gray Crystals and corruptive Purple Mists. According to the legends, this place was one of the main battlefields during the Khaenri’ah cataclysm five hundred years ago. Fortunately, visiting Travelers are accompanied on their visit by “Pari,” creatures unique to the oasis. Using their ability to fly, Travelers can reach unreachable areas and thereby discover mysteries.

In the meantime, as the territory expands, so do the dangers. Apep, the “Dragon of Verdure,” once the ruler of ancient Sumeru, will now appear in the new Trounce Domain as a powerful weekly boss. More information about the legendary dragon and the history of Sumeru can be found in Nahida’s Story Quest “Sapientia Oromasdis Chapter: Act II”. Meanwhile, more enemies have emerged as threats, including the new Boss Enemy “Iniquitous Baptist”, the Anemo Hilichurl Rogue, and the Hydro Hilichurl Rogue from the Hilichurl family.

The new update will also feature two new playable characters, Baizhu and Kaveh, who are renowned figures in their respective fields. The five-star Catalyst wielder, Baizhu, is a benevolent doctor with the power of Dendro, capable of driving wandering sprites and raising a Seamless Shield to heal the team. Baizhu’s Story Quest “Lagenaria Chapter” will reveal more anecdotes about the owner of Bubu Pharmacy. Another new playable character, Kaveh, is a four-star Dendro Claymore wielder. Known as the Light of Kshahrewar, Kaveh is a talented architect in Sumeru. His architectural toolbox, Mehrak, will trigger all Dendro Cores and cause them to burst by scanning the battlefield. This enhances Kaveh’s combat efficiency with Dendro damage. In Version 3.6, Nahida and Nilou will have their reruns in the first half of the Event Wishes, and the latter half will see Baizhu and Kaveh’s debuts as well as Ganyu’s rerun.

Genshin Impact is available now for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, and Android.

