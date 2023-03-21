Miasma Chronicles Arrives May 23 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher 505 Games and developer The Bearded Ladies announced the turn-based tactical RPG, Miasma Chronicles, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on May 23.

View two new gameplay videos below:

Read the latest details on the game via PlayStation Blog below:

For those of you who know little about Miasma Chronicles, let me set the scene… Miasma Chronicles is an intensive tactical RPG, from The Bearded Ladies. We join Elvis and Diggs, two brothers on a journey of discovery through the heart of a New-America which has been ruined by a devastating force known only as the 'Miasma.'

What is Miasma Chronicles?

Miasma Chronicles is set in the near future, shortly after an environmental renaissance which is set to fix the worsening ecological problems. Companies were quick to capitalize on these issues and being environmentally friendly was just seen as 'good business.'

Luckily, one man implemented a solution, and the result was a time of balance between humanity and nature—A Great Stability. Since then, the world has changed, and a new threat has emerged, a force of nature now dominates, known simply as the Miasma.

Over the years, people learned to co-exist with the Miasma, but now it grows angry, causing death and destruction. Can it be destroyed? Can it be tamed?

The First Family now rule this post-apocalyptic New-America. They rule via exploitation and fear. The citizens of small towns and cities mine resources to help fund their “mission” to rid the world of the Miasma—and fill their pockets.

OK, What About Gameplay?

Miasma Chronicles has been designed as an homage to PS1 RPGs of old (Xenogears, Final Fantasy etc). It’s the type of games we love to play—and love to make.

It’s predominantly a tactical game that will test your skills and patience, but you will also explore a variety of environments from small towns, sprawling forests and giant industrial cities—meeting weird and wonderful characters along the way as you play through the deep narrative.

The story focuses on two unlikely brothers, Elvis and Diggs. Their mother simply up and left when Elvis was young, leaving a broken heart, a metal glove and a message to find her. Obsessed with finding her, the brothers will travel across America meetings new friends—and foes with their own intentions—along the way. Revelations must be earned.

Tell Us More About Combat!

As mentioned, Miasma Chronicles is a tactical turn-based game, an evolution of the tried and tested formula that players of The Bearded Ladies’ games will be familiar with.

The enemies of Miasma Chronicles can be tough, and you will need to use all your patience and tactical skill during encounters.

Ambushing is one way to get the upper hand. Pre-position your team in real-time, looking for the best cover and environmental advantages. Isolate and take down the most problematic enemies first, may allow your team to sweep in and dominate.

Another way to gain advantage on the battlefield is to use stealth; look for perfect ambush positions, scope out the enemies and silently pick them off to turn the numbers in your favor.

During combat, we wanted an easier tactical experience for new players but without sacrificing the deep tactical mechanics that players enjoy. So, we introduced two ways to play:

Light Tactical – This is intended to be an on-ramp for new players of tactical games, emphasis on RNG (random-number-generator—the classic hit chance) is reduced and more under the hood things are changed to give players a more approachable tactical experience. That doesn’t mean there isn’t any challenge here.

Full Tactical – This is the full RNG tactical experience, that skilled players will love. You may find that Critical Hit chance is handled differently than other tactical games—we encourage you to get above 100% critical chance by manipulating weapons, tactical positioning and upgrades etc. Any score above 100% gets converted to bonus damage.

Speaking of helping you in battle, let’s talk about those Guns! Guns! Guns!

In total, we have 21 guns of varying powers and abilities, each one is fully upgradable with scopes and attachments; including your trusty assault rifle, shotguns that destroy cover, sniper rifles that knock enemies out of cover and the Bouncer, which bounces a projectile around the map—plus loads more.

Alongside guns, we also have Miasma powers, offering magic-like powers to anyone wielding a glove. Miasma powers are overpowered and can turn the tide of battle in your favor at the snap of a finger.

