40 More Games to Release on Netflix This Year, 70 in Development With Partners

Netflix announced it has releases 55 games as part of its subscription services with plans to releases around 40 more games this years. There are also 70 games in development with partners, alongside the 16 games being developed by the Netflix in-house studios.

The second of three Ubisoft exclusives, Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace, will launch on Netflix on April 18. It is a rogue-lite game set in The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot universe. The first exclusive, Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, released in January.

"it’s been a little more than a year since on Netflix to bring even more entertainment to our members as part of their Netflix subscription," reads the announcement post. "In this short time, we’ve released 55 games, with about 40 more slated for later this year and 70 in development with our partners. That’s in addition to the 16 games currently being developed by our in-house game studios.

"Our goal is to develop a broad portfolio of games — in different genres and formats — because we believe everyone can find joy in games if they discover the one (or many!) that is right for them.

"This year we’re going to continue building our portfolio — and that means new games every month. Members will discover indie darlings, award-winning hits, RPGs, narrative adventures, puzzle games and everything in between, and we’re working with the world’s leading studios to bring you these games.

"The opportunity to expand the worlds of Netflix films and series through games is incredibly exciting to us. One of our most-played games to date, , is based on our wildly popular unscripted dating show, . We saw our community flock to the title when it was released alongside Season 4 of the series and stay engaged through the weekly drops of in-game episodes. We are excited to partner with Nanobit again to release a new Too Hot to Handle game later this year."

In 2024, ustwo's Monument Valley 1 and Monument Valley 2 will release on Netflix gaming. Super Evil Megacorp is also working on an exclusive based on an upcoming Netflix release.

