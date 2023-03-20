Respawn Entertainment Opens New Studio in Madison, Wisconsin, Led by Veteran Ryan Burnett - News

Respawn Entertainment announced its Apex Legends team will be opening a new studio based in Madison, Wisconsin led by industry veteran Ryan Burnett.

Burnett has worked in the industry for nearly 20 years and has previously worked at Raven Software and Epic Games.

"It’s been our belief since day one that Respawn is not a singular location but a mindset: when passionate and talented people have creative freedom, they'll achieve the unexpected," said SVP Operations at Respawn Daniel Suarez.

"This view helped us successfully expand to Vancouver in 2019, and as the workplace evolved, it helped us continue to work with the best that the games industry has to offer, whether at the office, remote, or hybrid. We see that Respawn mindset reflected in Madison, which has cemented itself as one of the great game development cities not just in the United States but the entire world. That’s why we’ve worked closely with and appreciate the assistance of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) to help facilitate the studio’s growth in Madison.

"At its core, this expansion represents Respawn’s commitment to work with the most skilled, curious, and creative minds in the industry. Having just passed its 4th anniversary, our aim is to continue to make Apex Legends the premiere Battle Royale on the market. I cannot think of a better addition than the immensely talented developers in Madison working alongside our Los Angeles and Vancouver teams to help us shape what comes next."

